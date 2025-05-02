James Martin leaves fans reeling in never-before-seen photos

James Martin has delighted his followers after sharing a rare glimpse into his past with some incredible throwback photos.

The 52-year-old chef, known for hosting ITV's Saturday Morning, took to Instagram to post a selection of pictures from different stages of his life.

In the playful social media post, James shared snaps from five, twenty, twenty-five, and even forty years ago.

He captioned the nostalgic pictures simply: "Taking it back. 5, 20, 25 and 40 years ago!"

Fans flooded the comments with praise, complimenting his good looks and joking that he's only improved with age.

One follower affectionately called him a "Handsome beast," while another admirer wrote: "You age like fine wine."

James Martin opens up on health battle after cancer diagnosis

A third fan added warmly: "Very handsome," and another agreed, writing: "Always been stunning, but I agree, you're looking even better with age."

One friend reminisced fondly about old times, writing: "Love that photo, we had so much fun."

James is clearly adored by his followers, and it's not just his culinary skills they appreciate. His openness in sharing personal moments is also warmly received.

James Martin's recent update away from Saturday Morning

James Martin on This Morning

The throwback photos came shortly after James shared an exciting update away from his regular Saturday Morning role.

Earlier this year, James opened Tavern at The Lygon Arms, located in the picturesque village of Broadway in the Cotswolds.

The Tavern offers luxurious twists on classic pub dishes, and James has been keen to remind fans about his latest venture.

Posting on Instagram, he invited followers: "Step off Broadway High Street and enjoy a laid-back lunch at Tavern by James Martin. Relax in the cosy ambience with a local cider or ale and indulge in a bite from our blackboard menu."

Fans were quick to respond positively, sharing their own experiences at the Tavern. One diner wrote: "Loved it here and staff made it such a lovely evening."

Another enthusiastic guest said: "Awesome place. Incredible service and food," while others promised a return visit soon.

James Martin's inspiring personal journey

James Martin has a lot of love for France and French food

James’s latest updates follow a particularly challenging time for the star. The chef recently revealed his private battle with skin cancer, which began with a diagnosis in 2018.

Speaking candidly to Candis Magazine, James described that period as one of the most difficult and stressful times of his life. He underwent multiple surgeries, facing recurrences of the disease over several years.

He shared: "It was one of the most fraught and difficult periods of my life." However, James now feels he's turned a corner, adding positively: "This is the first time in six years that I feel as fit as a fiddle."

The chef has since adopted a more relaxed and fulfilling approach to his work and life balance. He has even shared his dream for the future—opening an exclusive, intimate restaurant called Eight.

James explained: "I'd have my own place called Eight, which would be open eight days a month, serving an eight-course menu to 18 people."

This concept reflects his continued passion for cooking, but also his desire to slow down and prioritise happiness over relentless work.

Fans rally around James Martin

James Martin wants to move to Scotland

James’s honesty about his health journey has resonated deeply with his followers, prompting an outpouring of supportive messages online.

Fans regularly praise his resilience and positive attitude, showing genuine affection for the popular chef beyond just his culinary talent.

His recent throwback post has only deepened that affection, with followers celebrating not just his achievements, but also his openness in sharing glimpses of his personal life.

James continues to delight audiences every weekend on ITV’s Saturday Morning, and through his ventures beyond TV screens, he remains one of Britain's best-loved chefs.

Saturday Morning with James Martin airs weekends on ITV1 and ITVX.