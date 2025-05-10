Buffy fans 'crying and screaming' after Sarah Michelle Gellar teases return of beloved character

Sarah Michelle Gellar is reuniting the Scooby Gang one member at a time, starting with Alyson Hannigan.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer duo teamed up together on May 9 to appear on TODAY show and visit SiriusXM to discuss meningitis awareness.

© Getty Images Alyson and Sarah Michelle are still friends

Alyson portrayed Willow Rosenberg, the best friend to Sarah Michelle's Buffy Summers in the series, which ran for seven years from 1997 to 2004.

"OG," Sarah simply captioned the post which featured black and white photo booth pictures of the pair – and it left fans "crying and screaming" that their continued friendship may see Alyson return for her upcoming Buffy reboot.

"Omg it's happening,' commented one fan, as another wrote: "My heart if this doesn’t mean what I hope it does!!"

"Suspicious timing. Here for it," quipped a third fan as another shared that "we absolutely NEED this reunion on the new Buffy sequel".

© Getty Images Promotional portrait of the cast for the television series, Buffy The Vampire Slayer, in 1997

In February, Sarah Michelle confirmed that Buffy and the world of the slayers would be returning to screens with Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao on board as well.

"So…you might have heard some news this week, but I realize you haven't heard from me," Sarah began the announcement. "Three years ago, I got a call from my dear friend and mentor, Gail Berman. She told me that she wanted me to sit down with Chloé Zhao to hear her take on a potential Buffy revival."

After sharing that she was initially starstruck by Chloé, the actress revealed that although she had never seen a way for the show to exist during past conversations, "this time I heard something different in her voice".

Michelle Trachtenberg, Sarah, Tony Head, Eliza Dushka, Nicholas Brendan and Alyson in scene from final episode of Buffy

"I have always listened to the fans and heard your desire to revisit Buffy and her world, but it was not something I could do unless I was sure we would get it right," she explained.

"This has been a long process, and it's not over yet. I promise you, we will only make this show if we know we can do it right. And I will tell you that we are on the path there."

Sarah Michelle also told fans that she would never consider playing Buffy any differently to how she did 25 years ago and she was honored to hear people still believed she could "still save the world and kick butt" after almost three decades.

"I like to think she's living a good life, a peaceful life, without having to do all the slaying she used to. But I'm happy with how we ended things," she told WHO.