Sarah Michelle Gellar makes fresh comment about Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot rumours

Sarah Michelle Gellar has shared her thoughts on reprising her iconic role in the hit supernatural drama Buffy the Vampire Slayer amid rumours of a possible reboot.

The popular show, which ran from 1997 to 2003, followed teenager Buffy Anne Summers as she battles vampires, demons and other evil forces.

In a new interview, Sarah said that if the show were to return, she thinks a younger actress would take on the role of Buffy.

© Getty Images Sarah Michelle Gellar starred in Buffy The Vampire Slayer

When asked how she would approach the part after two decades, Sarah said: "It's been 20 years, so I'd need a lot of plastic surgery! I don't know if I would approach playing her any differently. Buffy is such a beautiful character – that never changes. But I think they'll get someone younger if she does come back. If people think I can still save the world and kick butt, I'm okay with that."

Sharing her thoughts on what Buffy might be up to now, the Cruel Intentions star revealed: "I like to think she's living a good life, a peaceful life, without having to do all the slaying she used to. But I'm happy with how we ended things.

© Getty Images Sarah said a younger actress would play Buffy in a reboot

"I loved playing her and I feel proud of what she stood for – what she still stands for," she added.

This isn't the first time Sarah has addressed a Buffy reboot in recent months. During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in December, the mum of two – who's married to fellow actor Freddie Prinze Jr – said: "I always used to say no, because it's in its bubble and it's so perfect. But watching [And Just Like That…] and seeing [Dexter: Original Sin], and realizing there are ways to do it, definitely does get your mind thinking, Well, maybe."

© Getty Sarah played the role from 1997 to 2003

She added that the reboot wouldn't necessarily need to be limited to a prequel. "It could be anything," said the star. "It's a universe. It makes you realize that in this world, we need those heroes, I think, more so than ever."

Sarah is currently starring in the Dexter prequel series, Dexter: Original Sin, as the titular character's mentor, CSI Chief Tanya Martin.

© Jesse Grant Sarah is married to fellow actor Freddie Prinze Jr.

Speaking about her character, she said: "I love her. I'm used to playing formidable women and Tanya is about as formidable as they come.

"She has to be because this is the 1990s and she's running the forensic science department at Miami Metro Police Department as pretty much the only woman."

Dexter: Original Sin is available now on Paramount+ and Prime Video.

INTERVIEW: ADAM STONE/FEATS PRESS.