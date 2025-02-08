Sarah Michelle Gellar showcases age-defying red carpet look following major announcement

Sarah Michelle Gellar seems to be aging backwards and we all want to know the secret to her incredible look.

The actress walked the red carpet at the Critics Choice Awards in a showstopping black gown that showcased her athletic figure, just a day after dropping a major announcement that stunned her fans.

The black dress featured an asymmetrical sleeveless bodice and a skirt that fell elegantly to her feet. Sarah accessorized with large diamond earrings, matching rings, and a black clutch with a diamond clasp.

She opted for a classic makeup look and wore her blonde hair in a chic updo, with two pieces left to frame her face.

The 47-year-old looked like she had just stepped out of a time machine, and was glowing at the glam event.

She walked the carpet solo as her husband of 22 years, Freddie Prinze Jr., is busy filming the upcoming sequel to I Know What You Did Last Summer in Australia.

The film provided the backdrop to their first meeting back in 1997, where they became fast friends and eventually fell in love.

Sarah's appearance comes after she made a major announcement about the future of her hit series Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which ran for seven seasons between 1997 and 2003.

The show made the mother of two a certified star, and fans have been chomping at the bit for news of a reboot ever since.

The blonde beauty gave her supporters the best news of all via Instagram, confirming that after decades off the air, Buffy would be returning to our screens with Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao in talks to join the team.

"So…you might have heard some news this week, but I realize you haven't heard from me," Sarah began the announcement.

"Three years ago, I got a call from my dear friend and mentor, Gail Berman. She told me that she wanted me to sit down with Chloé Zhao to hear her take on a potential Buffy revival."

After sharing that she was initially starstruck by Chloé, she "just didn't see a way for the show to exist again. We'd always been aligned on that, but this time I heard something different in her voice."

After meeting for a coffee to discuss the potential of a revival, they brought it to Nora and Lilla Zuckerman to get the project off the ground.

"I have always listened to the fans and heard your desire to revisit Buffy and her world, but it was not something I could do unless I was sure we would get it right," she explained.

"This has been a long process, and it's not over yet. I promise you, we will only make this show if we know we can do it right. And I will tell you that we are on the path there."

Sarah shared a final message for her fans as she concluded the statement. "Thank you to all the fans who never stopped asking for this. This will be for you."