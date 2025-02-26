Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Gossip Girl star Michelle Trachtenberg dies aged 39

Buffy The Vampire Slayer and Gossip Girl star Michelle Trachtenberg has died aged 39.

The New York police department confirmed her death to HELLO! in a statement on Wednesday. The police said they responded to an emergency call at around 8am on Wednesday to One Columbus Place in New York and Michelle was later confirmed dead after emergency medical services attended.

Her death is not being treated as suspicious and the police said the medical examiner will determine her cause of death.

© AFP via Getty Images Michelle Trachtenberg has died aged 39

The actress reportedly recently underwent a liver transplant.

Michelle was best known for playing Georgina Sparks on the CW TV show Gossip Girl, and for her role as Dawn Summers in the supernatural drama series, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, starring Sarah Michelle Gellar.

© Getty Images for Christian Siria Michelle pictured in 2023

Stars we lost in 2024

Tributes poured in on social media for the actress, who was born in New York on October 11, 1985.

Taking to social media, one person wrote: "I'm shocked and devastated. I've been a huge fan of hers since I was a baby, and I was a huge defender of Dawn in the Buffy days. She was only 39," while another added: "Oh my God. Rest in peace. Michelle Trachtenberg was a wonderful actress. 39 is so young."

© Patrick McMullan via Getty Image Michelle's death is not being investigated as suspicious

Michelle appeared in a number of TV shows and films over the course of her career, including Weeds, Love Bites, 17 Again and Criminal Minds. She began her career as a child actress and made her debut in 1991 on Law & Order. She landed her first major role aged nine on the Nickelodeon television series, The Adventures of Pete & Pete, in which she appeared from 1994 until 1996.

© AFP via Getty Images The actress was known for her roles in Gossip Girl and Buffy the Vampire Slayer

The actress also appeared in two episodes of the Gossip Girl reboot on Max in 2022, reprising her role of Georgina. During an interview with Deadline, creator Joshua Safran revealed that Michelle had pitched her character's return in the new show. "Michelle actually started DMing about it during the season one writers' room. She was like, 'I want to come back,'" he said in 2022.

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty Michelle began her career as a child actor

Michelle won awards for her acting work, including a Young Artist Award for her role in Harriet the Spy in 1997 and another the following year for playing Maggie in the TV series Meego.

She was nominated for several awards over the years, including Choice TV villain for her role in Gossip Girl at the Teen Choice Awards in 2012 and a Daytime Emmy nomination for her role in Truth or Scare.