The Rookie fans get major update on spin-off after cancellation

For fans that can't get enough of The Rookie, there is good news coming their way.

The Nathan Fillion led ABC police procedural is just days away from airing its season seven finale, and already it has been renewed for another season.

Plus, not only will fans be getting another season soon, but there is a The Rookie universe spin-off finally in the works again as well.

© Disney via Getty Images The Rookie airs on ABC

Showrunner Alexi Hawley, speaking with TV Insider, gave an update on the highly-anticipated spin-off, which comes almost two years after The Rookie's first spin-off, The Rookie: Feds starring Niecy Nash, failed to move past a first season.

"I feel really good about the script," he shared, however noted: "Ultimately, we're waiting to hear what the needs are [at ABC], but I feel very positive about it."

He also admitted that his "caveat" however is that he "also felt very positive about Season 3 of [Netflix's] The Recruit, and it ended up not happening," referring to the Noah Centineo led CIA adventure-drama he also created.

© Disney Patrick Keleher recently confirmed his character is done for now

Nonetheless, he went on: "But look, it's apples and oranges. We just got a Season 8 on Rookie, the show works really well for them… Beyond that, it's out of my hands."

Alexi also recently gave some insight into the storylines fans will get to see from the final season seven episode and beyond — and which they won't.

© Getty Images Nathan and Jenna's characters won't be expanding their family

Among them were Nathan and Jenna Dewan's characters' Bailey Nune and John Nolan's journey to expanding their family, which he says has in fact come to an end. He first confirmed to ScreenRant that after their adoption application was denied due to the amount of danger in their lives as police officers, the couple will come to terms with not having a child of their own, in an effort to address the reality of their unique situation and the extreme danger they face.

Asked whether the storyline has come to an end, he further said: "I think it has. I think that's a road, sadly, with a lot of low points for them," and noted: "But I think that's also a reality for lots of people. The part, [especially], where they couldn't have a kid biologically was very recognizable."

© ABC Niecy has joined The Rookie after the Feds spin-off was cancelled

He further shared that "at the end of the day, just the sheer volume of near-death experiences that they both have on the daily" contributed to the decision to have their storyline play out the way it did, though maintained: "Obviously, first responders can adopt, so we're not saying that, but [it's] the reality of their unique situation."

"I think they've come through it and, for now at least, have made their peace with [the fact] that it's just the two of them," he added of the characters. Plus, he noted that it's the fact that they are such "danger markets" that makes the show work. "If they were less danger magnets, the show wouldn't be as fun."