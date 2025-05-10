The Rookie season 8 may see the return of hugely popular character

The Rookie is about to wrap up its seventh season with what showrunners have promised will be like a "big action movie" but fans are already looking forward to season eight – where a beloved recurring character may just return.

"Pete Davidson is someone we’re desperate to get back, and he loves doing the show,' Alexi Hawley told Deadline revealing that Pete's team have "reached out" about returning as Pete Nolan.

Pete Davidson and Nathan Fillion in The Rookie

"It's just about trying to land when he’s actually available, because he’s super busy," he added, sharing that they hope to get him back "in season eight".

Pete Nolan in The Roolie

Former Saturday Night Live comedian Pete first appeared in The Rookie season two when Nathan Fillion's character John Nolan discovers he has a half-brother when their father died.

Pete may return in season 8

He returned in season four and season seven.

The Rookie season 7

Season seven will conclude on May 13 and Alexi confirmed that fans will see "Nolan and Nyla Harper (Mekia Cox) going out into the desert, it’ll be a big action movie; there will be pretty big action set pieces at the end".

© Raymond Liu Melissa as Lucy and Eric as Tim

Elsewhere fans will also see Lucy Chen (Melissa O'Neill), who recently passed her sergeant exam, battling her new night schedule and how it impacts her potentially growing romance with Tim Bradford (Eric WInter), while Nolan and his partner Bailey Nune (Jenna Dewan) come to terms with their decision to end their journey to try to have a baby of their own; their adoption application was denied due to the amount of danger in their lives as first responders.

Asked whether the storyline has come to an end, Alexi admitted that it "has," and that it was "a road, sadly, with a lot of low points for them," and noted: "But I think that's also a reality for lots of people."

© Disney Nathan Fillion and Patrick Keleher in The Rookie

Careeer goodbye

The penultimate episode also saw the character of Seth Ridley say goodbye to his career with the LAPD, and the actor later confirmed he is in fact "done" with the show – for now.

The episode ended with Ridley having to undergo leg amputation, after getting shot in an attempt to save Nolan, and declaring that his career with the LAPD was over.

"It's gonna take you time to learn to use your prosthetic, but your career is only over if you want it to be," Nolan in turn assured him.

Speaking with ScreenRant about his character's storyline, he confirmed: "I am done in season seven," although he said he had "no idea" if Ridley would return somehow.