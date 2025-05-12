Forgotten masterpiece from iconic director branded his 'best film ever' lands on Netflix

A James Cameron film once dismissed as a box office disappointment is being rediscovered—and praised—as a sci-fi classic now available to stream on Netflix.

The Abyss, which originally hit cinemas in 1989, has been branded by some viewers as the director’s best-ever film. While Titanic, Avatar and The Terminator have all dominated the pop culture conversation for decades, this earlier Cameron work has quietly built a cult following.

A demanding underwater shoot

© 20th Century Fox The Abyss was a groundbreaking film

Filmed in vast water tanks in a disused power station in South Carolina, The Abyss pushed the boundaries of technology at the time. Its cast — led by Ed Harris, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio and Michael Biehn — were required to spend long hours submerged during filming.

James told Variety: "I used to be underwater eight to 10 hours a day, six days a week for 10 straight weeks. It was physically taxing for me and for them."

The challenging production environment led to tension on set. Ed later described it as "a [expletive]", while Mastrantonio reportedly walked off set at one point. James himself nearly drowned while filming.

A film ahead of its time

© 20th Century Fox Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio and Ed Harris in James Cameron's The Abyss

Despite grossing around $90 million worldwide on a $42 million budget, The Abyss was not considered a hit at the time. But it did win an Oscar for Best Visual Effects and received multiple nominations for sound, cinematography and art direction.

It also laid the groundwork for later Cameron blockbusters. Techniques developed on The Abyss were used again in Titanic and Avatar.

One critic called the film "a visual tour de force", adding: "The greatest underwater sequences ever seen on film."

Viewers and critics reappraise its impact

© 20th Century Fox Michael Biehn in James Cameron's The Abyss

Since arriving on Netflix, The Abyss has been praised by a new generation of viewers. Fans on social media and Rotten Tomatoes have called it "the most intense movie" they’ve seen, and many praised the director's ambition.

One viewer wrote: "James Cameron’s best film. A work of art. Perfection."

Another added: "The special effects have stood the test of time. This film still captivates me decades later."

© Twentieth Century Fox Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio in James Cmaeron's The Abyss

Several pointed to the uncut version as superior to the original theatrical release. That version restores key scenes, adding more emotional depth and political commentary to the ending.

James, now 70, is currently focused on Avatar sequels. But the renewed interest in The Abyss shows that his earlier work still resonates.

© 20th Century Fox Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio and Ed Harris in James Cameron's The Abyss, now on Netflix

It’s also a reminder of how streaming platforms are helping overlooked or underappreciated titles find new audiences. Not every film needs a billion-dollar box office return to have a lasting legacy.

If you’re a fan of Interstellar, Arrival or even Alien, The Abyss is well worth your time. It’s visually stunning, emotionally rich, and surprisingly relevant — especially in its exploration of conflict, communication and survival.

The Abyss is streaming now on Netflix.