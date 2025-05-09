The Netflix apocalyptic thriller that viewers 'can't stop' binge-watching

Argentina's gripping sci-fi thriller The Eternaut has stormed Netflix's Global Top 10, becoming the number one non-English TV show worldwide. Released on April 30, the six-episode series quickly captured viewers' attention, amassing a huge 58.3 million viewing hours in its first week.

The Eternaut stars renowned Argentinian actor Ricardo Darín, 67, best known internationally for films like The Secret in Their Eyes and Argentina, 1985. Ricardo plays Juan Salvo, a man caught in a terrifying scenario after a mysterious snowfall kills most of Buenos Aires' residents overnight.

The deadly snow isn't just toxic—it signals the start of a full-scale alien invasion. Juan and a small group of survivors soon realise they must band together, using ingenuity and teamwork to overcome their terrifying new reality.

An iconic story brought to life

Director Bruno Stagnaro has carefully adapted the acclaimed 1957 graphic novel by Héctor G. Oesterheld and Francisco Solano López.

Before the premiere, Bruno and Ricardo spoke candidly about the challenges of translating such an iconic Argentinian story onto the screen.

Bruno explained: "The graphic novel was groundbreaking in its time because it focused on ordinary people and how they rely on collective strength to face extraordinary circumstances."

Ricardo added: "There's something uniquely Argentine about the characters' resourcefulness. They rely on their wit, creativity, and solidarity to overcome the seemingly impossible."

Groundbreaking visual effects

One standout aspect praised by viewers is the visual realism achieved by The Eternaut's production team. The show utilised cutting-edge virtual production technology to create highly realistic post-apocalyptic scenes, significantly elevating the viewer's experience.

The devastated Buenos Aires cityscape becomes a character in its own right, adding to the tension and atmosphere. Viewers have praised the show's exceptional visual effects on social media.

Why fans can't stop watching

Viewers globally have expressed their enthusiasm on social media, many admitting they simply "can't stop binge-watching."

One fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "Just finished season one of The Eternaut—wow! Fantastic story, characters, and production. Can't wait for season two!"

Another viewer commented: "One of the best sci-fi survival series on Netflix. Wonderful edge-of-your-seat storytelling—hard not to binge-watch."

The smart, compelling writing has also drawn praise. "I love how the writing doesn't treat its audience like imbeciles," one viewer said. "Maybe I’ll explore more Argentinian entertainment!"

Season two confirmed

The Eternaut's instant success prompted Netflix to announce season two shortly after the premiere. Confirming the news on their official X account, Netflix shared: "The Eternaut Season 2 is coming. Season 1, now playing, follows a group of survivors who escaped a toxic snowfall and must now band together to fight an enemy from another planet."

Fans can expect even more gripping survival drama when season two arrives. Until then, the show's first season continues to captivate audiences globally, proving once again that compelling storytelling truly has no language barrier.

The Eternaut is streaming now on Netflix.