Netflix viewers 'up all night' binge-watching 8-part drama: 'I'm hooked'

Netflix viewers have been spending all night binge-watching the new romance drama, Forever, which has been hailed as "the best show of the year" so far.

Based on the 1975 book by bestselling young adult author Judy Blume, the eight-part series tells the epic love story of two Black teens, Keisha (Lovie Simone) and Justin (Michael Cooper Jr.), as they explore their identities through the awkward and moving journey of being each other's firsts.

It's safe to say that viewers have been loving the show, with many hailing the show as "excellent" and a "must-watch", while others are calling it the "best show of the year".

One person penned: "A must-watch definitely. Binge watched this yesterday. 10/10," while another remarked: "I'm on episode 2 of #ForeverNetflix. This is probably one of the best shows I've seen in a minute."

© Elizabeth Morris/Netflix Michael Cooper Jr. stars as Justin Edwards alongside Lovie Simone as Keisha Clark

A third viewer penned: "Watching #ForeverNetflix, I was hooked from the first episode," while other fans were up until the early hours watching the show.

One person wrote: "I stayed up all night binging this show and it was so well done!" while another added: "#ForeverNetflix was so good that I binged all of it in 1 day/night. I was up til 4am."

What is Forever about?

Set in Los Angeles in 2018, the series follows Keisha and Justin, two young athletes who fall head over heels for each other before quickly learning just how deeply their first love will affect the rest of their lives.

© Elizabeth Morris/Netflix Viewers have praised the series as a "must-watch"

While Keisha is a "confident, smart and fiery" track star with big dreams, Justin is a "nerd at heart disguised in an athlete's body" who hopes to play D1 basketball and achieve more than his successful parents.

Speaking about the timeless story, executive producer Regina King told Tudum: "Judy Blume's ability to capture the real emotions we experience during the various rites of passage of our youth influenced my life choices and writing voice.

© Elizabeth Morris/Netflix The show is based on Judy Blume's 1975 novel

"All the questions we have to sort through — the first time you have sex, your first kiss, the first time you say 'I love you' — it resonated then, and it resonates now," she added.

What are critics saying?

The show has been met with positive reviews from critics, with The Guardian awarding the show four out of five stars while describing it as "powerful" and "sweet" with an "excellent" cast.

© Courtesy of Netflix All episode are available on Netflix

Meanwhile, Time Magazine hailed the show as "one of TV's all-time best romances".

Forever is available to stream on Netflix.