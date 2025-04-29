Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kelly Clarkson cryptically teases long-awaited announcement years in the making — and fans have thoughts
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode BP126 -- Pictured: Kelly Clarkson© Getty Images

The singer concurrently also hosts The Kelly Clarkson Show

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Kelly Clarkson is back to giving her fans exactly what they've been asking for over the course of nearly two years — brand new music.

The inaugural American Idol champ, who celebrated her 43rd birthday last week, teased the arrival of brand new original material on her social media page.

Kelly simply posted a silhouette photo of herself shrouded in a golden light, with the hashtag for her upcoming single's title, "Where Have You Been," and her fans can't wait.

kelly clarkson in green dress sitting in chair on talk show stage© Getty Images
Kelly is teasing the arrival of new music

"Please let pop rock kelly era come back!" one enthused, with another adding: "Bravo Kells you and your team are breaking the internet AGAIN," and a third saying: "And you know the team is laughing knowing we are all on the edge of our seats! Well played well played!"

She first teased the song with the single art, a close-up photograph of her glam, surrounded by gold sequins from what looks to be a jacket.

"Where Have You Been" is Kelly's first new non-season original release since 2023, when she released her milestone tenth studio album Chemistry. She has since released more Christmas music, dropping the holiday song "You for Christmas" last November with a reissue of her holiday album.

Chemistry chronicled the ups and downs of a relationship, from the first days of love to feelings of guilt, anger and separation, inspired by and coming off the wake of her own divorce from now ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

The album became her ninth top ten in the United States and worldwide, also earning a nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album at the Grammys, putting her in a tie with Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift for the most nods in the category.

Kelly Clarkson on the set of her talk show© Getty Images
The singer is also currently hosting "The Kelly Clarkson Show" from New York

As a featured artist, she last appeared on a rerecording of the popular Rascal Flatts song "I'm Movin' On" from their self-titled debut album, released this March as part of their latest compilation of duets.

The music will seemingly be the first that Kelly will release independently through her very own label that was quietly formed years ago, which she shared news of earlier this year. "It's my first time in my career and I just now started my own label and I'm putting out my own stuff," she told Keke Palmer during her appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show

Kelly Clarkson singing on The Kelly Clarkson Show, March 4 2024© Getty Images
The single will be her first non-seasonal release since 2023's "Chemistry"

"I've had some good teams, like, to work with, but there is nothing like being that 10-year-old again and being excited and nobody saying 'Oh, you should do this' and 'You should do this.'"

However, during her guest turn soon after on Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce, she clarified that while had started a label, it was more so to release her own music independently rather than to sign and represent other artists.

Kelly Clarkson: 5 surprising facts

Kelly Clarkson -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)© Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via G

1. Cocktail waitress

In her pre-pop star days, Kelly worked as a cocktail waitress in comedy clubs around Texas. 

2. Children's author

Kelly has written a series of children's books featuring a main character named River Rose, inspired by her daughter of the same name. 

3. Her ex-husband was her former manager

Kelly was in a relationship with her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock for seven years. During their divorce settlement in 2023, Kelly was awarded more than $ 2.6 million from him for any commissions he earned from deals while acting as her manager. 

4. Name change

In February 2022, Kelly legally changed her name to Kelly Brianne due to a strained relationship with her late father. However, she still goes by Kelly Clarkson in the public eye. 

5. Singing sensation 

Kelly is a vocal powerhouse, and publications such as Rolling Stone and Billboard have named her as one of the greatest singers in history. 

Kelly Clarkson performs during her show chemistry...An Intimate Night with Kelly Clarkson at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Resort & Casino on July 28, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.© Getty Images
Kelly will also embark on a series of concerts and a summer residency this year

"I just had to create something because I'm releasing my stuff and it was like you have to release it through some kind of vessel," the mom-of-two explained. "So I'm not taking artists, and I'm really lucky to be clearing the air right now." 

"Because it's not that I don't want to. I know a lot of amazing artists. My cup runneth over. I'm a single mom with two kids and like a lot going on."

