9 most exciting movies heading straight to the Oscars after the Cannes Film Festival 2025

If you're anything like us, you have no idea where to begin when trying to look through the mountain of movies premiering at the Cannes Film Festival for those particular movies that will sail all the way through to Oscars season. However, we are here to help!

While there are always some surprise gems that fly under the radar, here are some of the movies with star-studded casts that are already tipped for awards glory…

© Getty Images The Chronology of Water Cast: Imogen Poots, Thora Birch, Kristen Stewart (also directing) Twilight star Kristen's directorial debut is based on a memoir by Lidia Yuknavitch, and follows a young woman "seemed destined for self-destruction" during a journey of self-discovery as she uses swimming and writing to find out more about her sexuality and to confront her addiction.

© Getty Images Urchin Cast: Harris Dickinson (also writing and directing), Frank Dillane, Amr Waked Directed by Babygirl star Harris Dickinson, the story follows a rough sleeper in London, Mike, who is trapped in a "cycle of self-destruction" as he attempts to turn his life around.

© Juan Naharro Gimenez The Phoenician Scheme Cast: Benicio del Toro, Mia Threapleton, Michael Cera Is it really a film festival without Wes Anderson? The story follows Benicio as Anatole “Zsa-zsa” Korda, an enigmatic industrialist who survives another attempt on his life after his business practices have made him an enemy to not just rival enterprises but also governments of every ideology across the globe. With enemies around every corner, he determines his successor: his estranged daughter, who is living as a nun.

© Getty Images for BFI Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Part Two Cast: Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Angela Bassett The eighth installment in the Mission: Impossible series once again takes Ethan Hunt and his team on a dangerous adventure (with even more dangerous stunts for poor Tom) as they must stop a terrifying bioweapon from falling into the wrong hands.

© Getty Images Eddington Cast: Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal, Emma Stone, Austin Butler, Luke Grimes With a starry cast, neighbour against neighbour is pitted against one another following a stand-off between the sheriff and the mayor in the town of Eddington, New Mexico.

© WireImage Die My Love Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson, LaKeith Stanfield We're excited for this one! This psychological thriller is an adaptation of the novel by Ariana Harwicz, and follows a new mother in France who struggles with postpartum depression and psychosis, pushing her to the brink of insanity as her marriage falls apart.

© Getty Highest 2 Lowest Cast: Denzel Washington, Jeffrey Wright, Ilfenesh Hadera, A$AP Rocky The synopsis for this Spike Lee-directed movie reads: "When a titan music mogul widely known as having the 'best ears in the business', is targeted with a ransom plot, he is jammed up in a life-or-death moral dilemma."

© Getty Honey, Don't! Cast: Margaret Qualley, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Evans Margaret Qualley may as well buy a place in Cannes, she is there so often - and we can't wait for this latest offering! The story follows Honey O’Donahue, a small-town private investigator, who delves into a series of strange deaths tied to a mysterious church.

© Karwai Tang The History of Sound Cast: Paul Mescal, Josh O'Connor, Chris Cooper Gladiator II star Paul plays Lionel, a talented singer who attends the Boston Music Conservatory where he meets David, a charming music composing student who is soon drafted into the end of the war. The synopsis continues: "In 1920, the two spend a winter walking through the forests and islands of Maine, collecting folk songs in order to preserve them for future generations. "Lionel drifts through Europe in his twenties and thirties, building a new life of profound success and happiness, and experiencing new loves. Yet he is constantly drawn back to memories of his brief time with David, trying to understand the impact of their relationship."