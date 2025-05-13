Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Movies heading straight to the Oscars from Cannes Film Festival 2025
Cannes top movies picks 2025© Getty Images

9 most exciting movies heading straight to the Oscars after the Cannes Film Festival 2025

Here are our recommendations for the Cannes Film Festival movie line-up

Emmy Griffiths
TV & Film Editor
2 minutes ago
If you're anything like us, you have no idea where to begin when trying to look through the mountain of movies premiering at the Cannes Film Festival for those particular movies that will sail all the way through to Oscars season. However, we are here to help! 

While there are always some surprise gems that fly under the radar, here are some of the movies with star-studded casts that are already tipped for awards glory… 

kristen stewart with shaved head© Getty Images

The Chronology of Water

Cast: Imogen Poots, Thora Birch, Kristen Stewart (also directing)

Twilight star Kristen's directorial debut is based on a memoir by Lidia Yuknavitch, and follows a young woman "seemed destined for self-destruction" during a journey of self-discovery as she uses swimming and writing to find out more about her sexuality and to confront her addiction.

Harris Dickinson attends The Fourth Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images

Urchin

Cast: Harris Dickinson (also writing and directing), Frank Dillane, Amr Waked

Directed by Babygirl star Harris Dickinson, the story follows a rough sleeper in London, Mike, who is trapped in a "cycle of self-destruction" as he attempts to turn his life around.

The Phoenician Scheme© Juan Naharro Gimenez

The Phoenician Scheme

Cast: Benicio del Toro, Mia Threapleton, Michael Cera

Is it really a film festival without Wes Anderson? The story follows Benicio as Anatole “Zsa-zsa” Korda, an enigmatic industrialist who survives another attempt on his life after his business practices have made him an enemy to not just rival enterprises but also governments of every ideology across the globe. With enemies around every corner, he determines his successor: his estranged daughter, who is living as a nun.

Tom Cruise during an 'In Conversation At The BFI' at the BFI Southbank © Getty Images for BFI

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Part Two

Cast: Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Angela Bassett

The eighth installment in the Mission: Impossible series once again takes Ethan Hunt and his team on a dangerous adventure (with even more dangerous stunts for poor Tom) as they must stop a terrifying bioweapon from falling into the wrong hands.

Joaquin Phoenix attends the UK Premiere of "Joker: Folie Ã  Deux" at Cineworld Leicester Square on September 25, 2024 in London, England© Getty Images

Eddington

Cast: Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal, Emma Stone, Austin Butler, Luke Grimes

With a starry cast, neighbour against neighbour is pitted against one another following a stand-off between the sheriff and the mayor in the town of Eddington, New Mexico.

Jennifer Lawrence in a black dress standing on the red carpet and posing for photographs at the Women in Entertainment Gala© WireImage

Die My Love

Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson, LaKeith Stanfield

We're excited for this one! This psychological thriller is an adaptation of the novel by Ariana Harwicz, and follows a new mother in France who struggles with postpartum depression and psychosis, pushing her to the brink of insanity as her marriage falls apart.

Denzel Washington attends the 47th AFI Life Achievement Award honoring Denzel Washington at Dolby Theatre on June 06, 2019 in Hollywood, California© Getty

Highest 2 Lowest

Cast: Denzel Washington, Jeffrey Wright, Ilfenesh Hadera, A$AP Rocky

The synopsis for this Spike Lee-directed movie reads: "When a titan music mogul widely known as having the 'best ears in the business', is targeted with a ransom plot, he is jammed up in a life-or-death moral dilemma."

Margaret Qualley attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California© Getty

Honey, Don't!

Cast: Margaret Qualley, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Evans

Margaret Qualley may as well buy a place in Cannes, she is there so often - and we can't wait for this latest offering! The story follows Honey O’Donahue, a small-town private investigator, who delves into a series of strange deaths tied to a mysterious church.

Paul Mescal in a black suit© Karwai Tang

The History of Sound

Cast: Paul Mescal, Josh O'Connor, Chris Cooper

Gladiator II star Paul plays Lionel, a talented singer who attends the Boston Music Conservatory where he meets David, a charming music composing student who is soon drafted into the end of the war. The synopsis continues: "In 1920, the two spend a winter walking through the forests and islands of Maine, collecting folk songs in order to preserve them for future generations. 

"Lionel drifts through Europe in his twenties and thirties, building a new life of profound success and happiness, and experiencing new loves. Yet he is constantly drawn back to memories of his brief time with David, trying to understand the impact of their relationship."

