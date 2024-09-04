Luxury and pet-friendly: Why Hôtel Martinez in Cannes is the ultimate French Riviera escape

If you're seeking a luxurious escape on the French Riviera that welcomes both you and your furry friend, Hôtel Martinez in Cannes is the ultimate destination. My recent stay at this iconic 5-star, art-deco property left me enchanted by its old-world charm blended with modern amenities, all within the vibrant atmosphere of La Croisette.

Pet-Friendly Perfection

Traveling with my dog, I was thrilled to discover that Hôtel Martinez not only allows pets but truly embraces them as part of the guest experience. From the moment we arrived, the staff made sure my dog felt just as welcome as I did, offering treats and a comfortable pet bed. Our room had an oceanfront view of Cannes beach, which made our stay even more enjoyable.

© Hôtel Martinez Junior Suite with Sea View

The highlight for us was the beach club, La Plage du Martinez, where dogs are welcomed to bask in the Mediterranean sun alongside their owners. It’s rare to find such a luxurious venue that is so pet-inclusive, making this stay even more special.



© Hôtel Martinez La Plage du Martinez at Hôtel Martinez

Luxurious Amenities and World-Class Dining

The hotel itself is a masterpiece of art-deco design, with a rich history linked to the Cannes Film Festival. Each morning, we indulged in the incredible buffet breakfast that’s served until midday—a feast of fresh pastries, local cheeses, fruits, and an array of hot dishes that set the perfect tone for a day of leisure. The breakfast spread alone is worth the stay.

For those looking to relax, the on-site spa, L'Oasis du Martinez – Spa by Carita, offers a serene escape with a range of treatments to rejuvenate both body and mind. The spa features seven therapy rooms, including two double salons for private treatments, bespoke areas for hairdressing, a barber shop, a tearoom, a quiet room, and a hammam, creating a true haven of peace. The pool area is equally inviting, surrounded by lush gardens and comfortable loungers, providing a quiet retreat from the bustling Croisette.

© Hôtel Martinez L'Oasis du Martinez

Dining at Hôtel Martinez is a true culinary experience. We enjoyed a fantastic Mediterranean-inspired lunch at La Plage du Martinez, where Chef Jean Imbert’s menu was a delight. The ambiance, with Director’s Chairs named after famous film stars, added a cinematic touch. Unfortunately, we didn’t have time to try dinner at La Palme d'Or, but the menu looked amazing —definitely something we’ll come back for.

© Hôtel Martinez Dinner spot La Palme d'Or

A Cinematic Connection

One of the most intriguing aspects of Hôtel Martinez is its deep connection to the film industry. The hotel hosts the annual Cannes Film Festival jury dinner, so it’s got this glamorous, sophisticated vibe. This year, they even created an all-pink menu dedicated to Greta Gerwig, themed after the blockbuster hit Barbie.

You can feel the cinematic spirit all over the place—from the luxurious penthouse apartments named after French film icons Isabelle Huppert and Thierry Frémaux to the stylish decor at the beach club.

Final Thoughts

Whether you’re in Cannes for the film festival, a luxurious getaway, or simply to enjoy the French Riviera, Hôtel Martinez offers an unforgettable experience. The combination of its storied history, luxurious amenities, and pet-friendly policies make it a standout choice for travelers who want to experience the best of Cannes with their four-legged companions. My two-night stay was nothing short of magical, and I can’t wait to return to this glamorous haven.

© Andrea Alvarado Our dog was very pampered at our stay

Rooms from £540 a night. Book via booking.com, or direct at hyatt.com.

FYI, our travel journalism is written and edited by our expert writers to inspire readers. Hotel reviews have been independently reviewed by our expert writers who are usually hosted on a complimentary basis, but this never affects our review process.

