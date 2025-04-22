Conclave becomes available to stream for free - details

The Oscar-nominated movie Conclave has been made available to watch across most countries on Prime Video, coinciding with the death of Pope Francis, who passed away on Monday.

The popular film, which is now free to stream in the US and South America, but won't be available for free on the streaming platform in the UK until May, is based on Robert Harris's 2016 novel, and follows the Dean of the College of Cardinals who is tasked with organising the papal conclave to select a new Pope following the Pope's death.

WATCH: Pope Francis dies at aged 88

During the event, political aspirations of the cardinals hoping to be selected as the new leader of the Roman Catholic Church are slowly revealed, leaving the Dean - played by Ralph Fiennes - torn over who should be the new successor.

Conclave stars the likes of The Devil Wear Prada's Stanley Tucci as Cardinal Bellini, Harry Potter's John Lithgow as Cardinal Tremblay, Lucian Msamati as Cardinal Adeyemi, Sergio Castellitto as Cardinal Tedesco, and Isabella Rossellini as Sister Agnes.

Conclave poster with Ralph Fiennes

The film was a huge success following it's release in 2024, winning the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay while Ralph was nominated for Best Actor for Ralph Fiennes, losing out on the accolade to Adrian Brody.

© PA Images via Getty Images Best Film winners Conclave including Ralph Fiennes, Isabella Rossellini and director Edward Berger in the press room during the 78th British Academy Film Awards, at the Royal Festival Hall

The coincidental timing almost coincided with the sad death of Pope Francis, who passed away on Easter Monday aged 88. World leaders have led tributes following his passing, including King Charles and Queen Camilla, who had visited the Pope earlier this month.

© Getty Images Pope Francis waves from the Popemobile on his way to attend the Via Crucis on Copacabana Beach during World Youth Day celebrations on July 26, 2013

In a statement, Charles said: "My wife and I were most deeply saddened to learn of the death of Pope Francis. Our heavy hearts have been somewhat eased, however, to know that His Holiness was able to share an Easter Greeting with the Church and the world he served with such devotion throughout his life and ministry.

© Vatican via Getty Images King Charles III and Queen Camilla meet Pope Francis during day three of their State visit to The Republic of Italy

"His Holiness will be remembered for his compassion, his concern for the unity of the Church and for his tireless commitment to the common causes of all people of faith, and to those of goodwill who work for the benefit of others." Prime Minister Keir Starmer called him "a pope for the poor, the downtrodden and the forgotten".

The funeral of the late Pope Francis will take place on Saturday, and his body will be on public display from Wednesday for mourners to pay their respects. He will be buried in a simple underground tomb at St Mary Major Basilica, as per his request.