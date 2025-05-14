The Lincoln Lawyer adds major NCIS star to season 4

Fans have been patiently waiting for the return of The Lincoln Lawyer after a jaw-dropping cliffhanger season three ending, and it sounds like it will be returning with some brilliant guest stars - including a NCIS actress.

It has been confirmed that Sasha Alexander will be starring in the show as FBI Agent Dawn Ruth, who is described as "no nonsense" and "intimidating". According to Variety, "she and her colleague interrupt Mickey’s dinner to not-so-subtly threaten him to drop his investigation into the FBI, or else." We're intrigued!

WATCH: The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 trailer

Sasha is perhaps best known for playing Agent Caitlin Todd in the first two seasons of NCIS, starring alongside Mark Harmon and Michael Weatherly, who played Gibbs and Tony DiNozzo respectively. Since NCIS, she has gone on to star in Rizzoli and Isles and Shameless.

© Jon Kopaloff Actress Sasha Alexander is set to star in The Lincoln Lawyer

Speaking about why she quit the hit show, Sasha previously told TV Guide: "People don't realize that on a network show, you make 24 episodes a year — that's 10½ months a year, 17 hours a day. It's hardcore. Plus, people really loved the character, and the way they did it was really shocking...it was a bullet to the head, you know?"

Asked if she had any regrets about leaving NCIS, she continued: "I really firmly believe in my heart that I would not be where I am today — happily married, with two kids, doing things creatively that I want — if I had stayed. I didn't want to wake up and be in my forties and go, 'Oh, my gosh!' But people don't understand."

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller in episode 303 of The Lincoln Lawyer

The Lincoln Lawyer was left on a major cliffhanger back in October 2024 after Mickey was arrested when the body of Sam Scales was discovered in his car boot - but who set him up?

Showrunner Ted Humphrey recently spoke to Tudum about season four, explaining: "Well, the biggest cliff-hanger of all is 'What is going to happen to Mickey?' and that one certainly plays out across the whole season in the form of his trial.

© Netflix The show ended on a major cliffhanger

"But in the first episode you'll understand at least the broad strokes of what specifically has happened and what charges — and adversaries — Mickey is facing. This is going to be the biggest and most personal challenge Mickey has ever faced, and also the biggest roller coaster we've yet taken our audience on."