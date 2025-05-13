ITVX quietly drops 'very dark' drama with Shetland star - hailed as a 'must-watch' by viewers

Looking for your next TV binge? ITVX recently dropped the second season of the "very dark" supernatural horror series, The Terror - and fans say it's a "must-watch".

Each season of the semi-historical anthology series, which first aired in 2018, is inspired by true events but with a supernatural twist. While the first season dramatises Sir John Franklin's ill-fated Arctic voyage, the second is set during Wartime America.

Intrigued? Here's all you need to know.

© Aidan Monaghan/AMC What is The Terror about? The first season is based on Dan Simmons' 2007 bestseller and is a reimagining of Sir John Franklin's failed Arctic expedition, which saw two ships, HMS Erebus and HMS Terror, go missing along with 129 crew in 1845. A synopsis reads: "It follows the Royal Navy's perilous voyage into unchartered territory as the crew attempts to discover the Northwest Passage. Faced with treacherous conditions, limited resources, dwindling hope and fear of the unknown, the crew is pushed to the brink of extinction. "Frozen, isolated and stuck at the end of the earth, The Terror highlights all that can go wrong when a group of men, desperate to survive, struggle not only with the elements, but with each other."

© Aidan Monaghan/AMC Who stars in season one? The ten-parter, which was met with positive reviews from critics, boasts a star-studded cast, including Jared Harris (The Crown), Tobias Menzies (Game of Thrones), Ian Hart (Shetland) and Ciarán Hinds (Belfast).

© ITV What is season two about? The second season, titled The Terror: Infamy, is set during World War II in an internment camp for Japanese Americans – a bleak period of American history. A logline reads: "Something evil has crossed the ocean. A vengeful spirit is preying on imprisoned Japanese-Americans. And there is no escape." Actor George Takei (Star Trek), who was imprisoned in two camps as a child, plays a supporting role and served as historical consultant. Other cast members include Derek Mio (Greek), Kiki Sukezane (Lost in Space), and Cristina Rodlo (Too Old to Die Young).

© AMC/ ITV What have viewers said about the show? The drama has been praised by viewers on social media, with one fan hailing the series as "epic", while another described it as "absolutely brilliant but definitely not for the faint-hearted." Another fan penned: "THE TERROR on @ITVX. Brilliant. A must-watch," while another added: "The Terror on ITVX. Loved it first time, loving it again now. Jared Harris being the captain we all need right now."

5 top ITV drama series © ITV 1. The Bay Set in Morecambe Bay, Lancashire. Investigator Lisa Armstrong is assigned to support and talk to the families of missing persons. When she discovers a personal connection to a case she's working on, her emotional involvement may cause her to overlook crucial clues. 2. A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story A dark love story about Ruth Ellis (Lucy Boynton), the last woman to be executed in the UK in the 1950s. The historical crime drama follows her turbulent life as a nightclub manager and her violent relationship with the man she eventually murders. 3. Unforgotten Detectives Cassie Stuart and Sunil Khan are on the top of their game to solve a series of cold cases including murders and strange disappearances. But are there consequences to digging up crimes and secrets from the past? 4. Out There Nathan Williams (Martin Clunes), plays a farmer who risks everything to protect his son after he becomes involved with a drug gang. The dark world of county lines drug cartels begins to seep into the family's rural life. 5. Playing Nice James Norton stars in this nightmare thriller about what happens when two sets of parents realise their sons may not be their biological children.

The Terror is available to stream on ITVX.