BBC Breakfast star Nina Warhurst hits back after viewer criticises 'short skirt' 

Nina Warhurst has called out a BBC News at One viewer who criticised her appearance and Manchester accent on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the BBC Breakfast star posted a screenshot of a post from an X user that read: "Just wondering if @NinaWarhurst has an opinion on what constitutes TOO short a skirt for a 44-year-old. Anyway, it's pleasing there's a very positive move towards 'received' pronunciation."

Hitting back, Nina penned: "When you briefly check back in with Twitter/X because surely it can't be the stream of uninvited feedback from men that you remember… oh hi there."

The mum-of-three added: "(Translation: if you're gonna look like an old trout, it's more acceptable if you don't sound Mancunian. Noted.)"

© BBC Nina Warhurst has stepped back from her role on BBC Breakfast

While this isn't the first time Nina has hit back at a negative comment, the fan-favourite presenter receives plenty of positive remarks from viewers, including one who penned: "Turned on the @BBCNews at 1pm yesterday. What a great news presenter @NinaWarhurst is. She looks fantastic and knows exactly the tone to deliver good and bad news. Her insta mum pics are a real joy to view as she balances work life issues."

A second viewer praised the TV host, adding: "@NinaWarhurst just watched BBC news at 1, excellent show as usual from you."

Nina's new role and departure from BBC Breakfast

Nina has been a regular presenter of the News at One since April. Sharing the news on social media at the time, the 44-year-old revealed that she'd be stepping back from her role as business presenter on BBC Breakfast.

"I'll be hanging up the high-viz and hairnet for a wee while as I join the BBC's News at One," she penned on social media, before reflecting on her seven years working for the morning news programme.

"The second photo was almost exactly seven (!) years ago. I was heavily pregnant, very nervous, and unbelievably excited to be offered a few shifts on the national broadcast treasure that is @bbcbreakfast … @stephlunch took time to show me the ropes and help me feel at home," she continued, adding that her role on the show was made permanent after lockdown, when the nation was "wondering how we might pick up the pieces to heal and live again".

"It's been a privilege to help support our audiences through this tumultuous time. I am always amazed by those who invite us in to share their stories," she penned, before sharing her excitement ahead of her new role.

© BBC Nina took over from Steph McGovern on BBC Breakfast in 2020

"Our London colleagues built a gem of a lunchtime programme and I can’t wait to work with our amazing team as we take it forward," she wrote, adding that she'll still be "popping up on the red sofa" as a presenter.

