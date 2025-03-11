BBC Breakfast's Nina Warhurst inundated with messages as she announces big change

Nina Warhurst has been inundated with congratulations after revealing some exciting career news. The journalist revealed she'll be "hanging up the high-viz and hairnet" on BBC Breakfast as she joins BBC News at One.

Taking to Instagram, the 44-year-old reassured viewers that she'll "still be popping up on the red sofa" as she reflected on her seven years on the show.

"I'll be hanging up the high-viz and hairnet for a wee while as I join the BBC's News at One," she penned alongside a photo taken in the show's studio, alongside a throwback snap of the journalist from her early days on BBC Breakfast.

"The second photo was almost exactly seven (!) years ago," continued the mum-of-three. "I was heavily pregnant, very nervous, and unbelievably excited to be offered a few shifts on the national broadcast treasure that is @bbcbreakfast … @stephlunch took time to show me the ropes and help me feel at home.

© BBC Nina Warhurst joined BBC Breakfast in 2018

"The job was made permanent as we came out of a lockdown and began looking around and wondering how we might pick up the pieces to heal and live again. It's been a privilege to help support our audiences through this tumultuous time. I am always amazed by those who invite us in to share their stories.

"When I was a teenager hoping to work in journalism, never in my wildest dreams did I imagine there’d be all these opportunities half a mile from my Salford home. Our London colleagues built a gem of a lunchtime programme and I can’t wait to work with our amazing team as we take it forward."

© BBC Nina regularly steps in for the main hosts

She concluded: "Ps - I'll still be popping up on the red sofa - if only to continue torturing Roger with my stories of air frying and washing lines."

The comments section was quickly inundated with messages of congratulations, including from Morning Live star Gethin Jones, who penned: "Congrats Neeeeeen xx," while Steph McGovern added: "Awww amazing."

© BBC Nina is stepping away from BBC Breakfast

Another follower penned: "This is absolutely amazing! Congratulations!" while a fourth said she would be missed on BBC Breakfast, adding: "Thrilled for you, but you'll be a huge miss on BBC Breakfast. Good luck in your new role."

Nina has been a regular face on Breakfast since 2018 and became a main presenter of the BBC One O'clock News following its move from London to Salford in 2024.