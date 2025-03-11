Skip to main contentSkip to footer
BBC Breakfast's Nina Warhurst inundated with messages as she announces big change
The 44-year-old journalist revealed a major career update

Nicky Morris
TV and film writer
22 minutes ago
Nina Warhurst has been inundated with congratulations after revealing some exciting career news. The journalist revealed she'll be "hanging up the high-viz and hairnet" on BBC Breakfast as she joins BBC News at One. 

Taking to Instagram, the 44-year-old reassured viewers that she'll "still be popping up on the red sofa" as she reflected on her seven years on the show. 

"I'll be hanging up the high-viz and hairnet for a wee while as I join the BBC's News at One," she penned alongside a photo taken in the show's studio, alongside a throwback snap of the journalist from her early days on BBC Breakfast. 

"The second photo was almost exactly seven (!) years ago," continued the mum-of-three. "I was heavily pregnant, very nervous, and unbelievably excited to be offered a few shifts on the national broadcast treasure that is @bbcbreakfast … @stephlunch took time to show me the ropes and help me feel at home.

Nina Warhurst© BBC
Nina Warhurst joined BBC Breakfast in 2018

"The job was made permanent as we came out of a lockdown and began looking around and wondering how we might pick up the pieces to heal and live again. It's been a privilege to help support our audiences through this tumultuous time. I am always amazed by those who invite us in to share their stories.

"When I was a teenager hoping to work in journalism, never in my wildest dreams did I imagine there’d be all these opportunities half a mile from my Salford home. Our London colleagues built a gem of a lunchtime programme and I can’t wait to work with our amazing team as we take it forward."

Jon Kay and Nina Warhurst on BBC Breakfast© BBC
Nina regularly steps in for the main hosts

She concluded: "Ps - I'll still be popping up on the red sofa - if only to continue torturing Roger with my stories of air frying and washing lines."

The comments section was quickly inundated with messages of congratulations, including from Morning Live star Gethin Jones, who penned: "Congrats Neeeeeen xx," while Steph McGovern added: "Awww amazing."

Nina Warhurst on BBC Breakfast© BBC
Nina is stepping away from BBC Breakfast

Another follower penned: "This is absolutely amazing! Congratulations!" while a fourth said she would be missed on BBC Breakfast, adding: "Thrilled for you, but you'll be a huge miss on BBC Breakfast. Good luck in your new role."

Nina has been a regular face on Breakfast since 2018 and became a main presenter of the BBC One O'clock News following its move from London to Salford in 2024.

The line-up of BBC Breakfast presenters

Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty on BBC Breakfast© BBC
  1. Charlie Stayt

    The journalist joined BBC Breakfast back in 2006 and now hosts the show alongside Naga Munchetty from Thursday to Saturday. Prior to joining the BBC, Charlie was the principal anchor of Five News, fronting the programme's 9/11 coverage and Millennium celebrations.
  2. Naga Munchetty

    The presenter joined the line-up of main presenters in 2014. Before landing a role on BBC Breakfast, she appeared on BBC World News, as well as BBC Two's weekday financial affairs programme, Working Lunch.
  3. Sally Nugent

    Sally has been a main presenter on the show since 2021, replacing Louise Minchin following her departure after 20 years. Sally previously worked as a sports presenter on the show and covered various major sporting events for the BBC, including Emma Raducanu's historic victory in the US Open tennis championship in 2021.
  4. Jon Kay

    The newsreader and journalist took over from Dan Walker following his exit in 2022. He previously worked as a news correspondent for BBC News at Six and covered major events such as the 2012 London Olympics and the 2015 general election campaign.
  5. Carol Kirkwood

    Carol is the show's main weather presenter and has been waking up the nation with the weather forecast on the BBC for 30 years.
  6. Nina Warhurst

    Nina is the show's main business presenter, having taken over from Steph McGovern in 2020. She often fills in as an anchor on the red sofa when the main hosts are absent.
  7.  Ben Thompson

    Ben is a relief presenter and regularly stands in for the main hosts when they are away from the red sofa. He can also be seen on BBC News.
  8. John Watson

    John is a sports presenter and has been working for the BBC since 2012, providing viewers will all the latest sports news and stories.

