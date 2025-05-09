BBC Breakfast star Nina Warhurst's little girl Nance is her mum's double in 'hand-me-down' outfit

Nina Warhurst shared an adorable new photo of her little girl, Nance – and she's the spitting image of her mum!

Taking to Instagram Stories on Friday, the BBC Breakfast star posted a sweet snap of her smiling little girl wearing bright red dungarees, a denim jacket and colourful trainers, while her hair was styled in a 1980s-style side ponytail.

In the caption, Nina, 44, revealed that Nance, who turns two this summer, was initially sceptical about her mum's outfit choice. "She was sceptical about her mummy's hand-me-down hot mess outfit," penned Nina.

© @ninawarhurst_/Instagram Nina little girl Nance is her mum's double

In a second post, Nina shared a video of her daughter walking down the street, adding Whitney Houston's 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody' as the clip's background track. She penned: "But now realises it's an accidental 1980s lewk of dreams."

Nina's little girl, Nance

Nina announced the arrival of her daughter Nance in July 2023.

© BBC Breakfast Nina welcomed Nancy in the summer of 2023

Opening up about her post-pregnancy journey at the time, Nina revealed that her delivery was "tougher" than her previous two births and that the recovery has felt "longer".

After reflecting on the "absolute wonder" of Nance's first few weeks, Nina shared that she had "forgotten" about some of the "tough" stages of post-partum. "I'd forgotten the anxiety of labour moving from the plan," explained the journalist. "I'd forgotten the swollen scars, bleeding breasts, mastitis fever, hormonal crashes, clots, constipation, codeine withdrawal, exhaustion…. And this time the added funk of a nosebleed (y tho?!).

The TV star shares Nancy with her husband Ted

"But part of getting older is getting better aquatinted with your limits and letting go," she continued before adding that she was back "on the right track" and "enjoying life in the slow lane".

In June last year, Nina celebrated Nance's first birthday with a baptism.

© Nina Warhurst/Instagram Nina is a mum of three

The TV star, who is Catholic, shared a carousel of sweet snaps from the special occasion, alongside the caption: "Birthday baptism for my best girl. Day of joy and love and cheese butties and a conga and a 'kids disco' (ambushed by the grown-ups to bring a high Jarvis count)."

She continued: "Lucky her and lucky us that she's been born with so many strong arms and tiny hands all around ready to scoop her up and lead the way."

Nina's family life

As well as Nance, Nina is a doting mum to two boys: Digby, who was born in 2016, and Michael, who arrived two years later in 2018.

© @ninawarhurst_ / Instagram Nina is a mum to her daughter Nance and sons, Digby and Michael

She shares her children with her husband, Ted Fraser, who is a caterer.

The couple, who met at a music festival in Croatia in 2013, tied the knot at City Hall in New York in 2014.