Inside BBC Breakfast's Nina Warhurst's chic home with husband and kids

BBC Breakfast host Nina Warhurst, 42, is a doting mother to two boys, and she recently admitted to a busy-mum work blunder involving her son. Nina shares Digby, six, and Michael, four, with her husband Ted, see where the presenter lives in Manchester with her family...

WATCH: Nina Warhurst is left 'shaking' after on-air stunt

Loading the player...

Nina Warhurst's living room

During a cosy day at home the presenter took this photo in her lounge. The room features a brick fireplace, a bay window and a wooden coffee table. The family television set is placed on top of a dresser and there's a black and white chair positioned by the window, making it the perfect reading nook.

Nina Warhurst's bedroom

While having a rare sick day, Nina rested up in bed, sharing a quick photo of her interestingly coloured drink. As well as the blue liquid, fans were given a look at her boudoir's surroundings. The room has two dark cabinets and one of which has a TV on top of it. There is also a photograph in a black trimmed frame and Nina has chosen classic white sheets for her bed.

Nina Warhurst's hallway

A snap of Nina's cat revealed her hallway space with wooden stairs partially painted in white and contrasting black bannisters. The walls appear to be a light stone colour creating a muted finish in the space.

Did you love that look inside Nina's home? The other BBC Breakfast presenters also have the most wonderful private residences. See Ben Thompson's rarely pictured home with his boyfriend Ben Roche and check out Sally Nugent's stylish home with her husband and teenage son.

BBC Breakfast fans can expect a change in the schedule of presenters in the coming months, after an internal shake up. Earlier in the year, the channel announced a new line-up of main presenters who will front the programme, including Matthew Amroliwala, Christian Fraser, Yalda Hakim, Lucy Hockings and Maryam Moshiri.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.