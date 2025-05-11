Helen George's rarely-seen daughters steal the show in adorable pictures

Actress Helen George sparked a sweet fan reaction on Sunday when she shared a carousel of photos featuring her rarely-seen daughters, Lark and Wren.

Taking to Instagram, the Call the Midwife star uploaded a trio of sweet images from their weekend trip to Legoland in Windsor.

In one snapshot, the TV star, 40, could be seen posing in front of a pirate ride as her youngest daughter Lark, three, clambered up towards her mother, clad in a blue floral dress.

© Instagram The actress shares two daughters with her ex, Jack Ashton

A second picture, meanwhile, showed Helen offering her eldest daughter, Wren, six, a scoop of ice cream topped with gummy bears.

Wren, whom Helen welcomed in September 2017, had her copper tresses swept into a ponytail and was dressed in a blazing red T-shirt.

© Instagram Helen enjoyed a sweet moment with her eldest daughter, Wren

For the fun-filled outing, Helen embraced the sunshine in a pair of mini denim shorts and a chocolate-hued strappy top. She slipped on a pair of trendy Adidas trainers and accessorised with some aviator shades and a chic black leather handbag.

As for beauty, the actress ditched her recent 'bronde' hairdo in favour of a sunkissed transformation with creamy tones reigning supreme. She wore her fresh tresses down loose in a centre part, and rounded off her summer-ready look with a touch of bronzed makeup.

© Instagram Helen is a proud mother of two

In her caption, Helen paid tribute to her two girls and wrote: "Family days like these".

Fans and friends quickly inundated the comments section with heartfelt messages. One wrote: "Lovely pictures," while a second noted: "Oh I miss these days! Enjoy" and a third remarked: "Love that the blonde is back."

Helen's private life

Helen, who is best known for starring as nurse Trixie in Call the Midwife, shares Wren and Lark with her ex-partner, Jack Ashton.

© Getty Images Helen George confirmed her split from Jack Ashton in 2023

The former couple first met on the set of the hit BBC drama back in 2014. They were together for seven years before confirming their split in July 2023. While the pair largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight, Helen did release a statement shortly after their split which read: "Some months ago, we separated… Our two beautiful girls remain the focus and I respectfully ask for privacy for this next chapter."

Prior to this, Helen had been married to actor Oliver Boot from 2011 to 2015. In a searingly candid interview with The Telegraph in 2018, Helen said of their separation: "Going through a divorce is awful. I'd been asked to do Strictly and, strange as it sounds, I thought it would be like a sort of therapy after my divorce."

© BBC Helen is best known for starring as nurse Trixie in Call the Midwife

She continued: "I'd spoken to quite a few people who said how it really helped them through difficult times. You are focused on this one thing, it's an emotional journey."

Helen has seemingly since found love with a businessman called Dan Innes. While the pair haven't publicly spoken about their romance, the pair have enjoyed numerous trips together, as well as a candlelit Valentine's Day dinner.