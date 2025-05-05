Craig Melvin celebrates 'very special' family update — see adorable photos

It was an extra special, celebratory weekend for Craig Melvin and his family.

This weekend, the TODAY anchor and his family were busy celebrating his daughter Sybil, who had her first communion, the second of the seven holy sacraments of the Catholic church.

In addition to Sybil, eight, the veteran NBC anchor, who was promoted to lead anchor earlier this year following Hoda Kotb's departure, shares son Delano, ten, with wife Lindsay Czarniak, who he has been married to since 2011.

© NBC Craig's daughter celebrated her first communion

As Craig and his fellow 3rd hour anchors Dylan Dreyer and Al Roker returned to their desks on the Monday, April 7 installment of TODAY, he gave a glimpse inside his family's "very special" weekend, as Al put it.

"It was nice, it really was. It was delightful, my daughter had her first communion, so we celebrated her yesterday," he first shared about his weekend.

After the mass came "a little brunch," and as Craig shared more photos, his co-hosts were then thoroughly impressed with the cross-shaped cake with pink frosting they enjoyed.

© NBC The Melvin-Czarniak family

Craig then added how "sometimes those cakes don't taste very good" but this one, strawberry flavored, was "fantastic."

Last month, Craig also caught up his co-stars on a couple more "firsts" for his family, including his son Delano having his "very first" baseball game ever, as he just started Little League, as well as Sybil making her very first candles.

© NBC Sybil is eight and presumably in third grade, when first communions take place

Last but not least, he shared that the family enjoyed their first basketball game together, a game between the New York Knicks and the Phoenix Suns, which the former won 112-98.

"I think we're going to become a Knicks family," he added at the time, noting that they previously did not have a basketball team that they favored.

© Instagram The family at a recent Knicks game at Madison Square Garden

Craig was announced as Hoda's replacement, and Savannah Guthrie's new co-host, on November 14, some weeks after Hoda announced she would be departing the show to spend more time with family. During the emotional, exciting announcement, he shared: "I am beyond excited and grateful," noting that it is "the latest in a long line of blessings."

"The larger staff found out this morning, and people broke into applause," Savannah also revealed, and maintained: "This is one of the most popular decisions NBC News has ever made. Congratulations." Craig has had ties to NBC since he was a high school student, when he joined their affiliate WIS-TV in Columbia, South Carolina, and returned upon his graduation from college. He officially joined the Today Show and 3rd Hour in 2018.