Today's Dylan Dreyer's new post involving husband Brian Fichera sparks reaction

Dylan Dreyer has an adoring fan base on social media who enjoy seeing updates on the star's family life and work projects on Today and beyond.

The NBC star often shares posts with her young family, including her young sons Calvin, eight, Oliver, five, and Rusty, three, who she shares with her husband, Brian Fichera.

However, her loyal followers had noticed that Brian hadn't posted anything on his own social media page for some time, causing many to ask about him on her feed.

© Instagram Dylan Dreyer's fans were delighted to see photos featuring her husband Brian Fichera on her most Instagram feed

So they were more than thrilled when the Misty the Cloud author shared a new update on Instagram on Sunday to mark Mother's Day, including many happy pictures with her husband and sons.

Comments included: "So happy to see Brian!" and "I know this is a Mother's Day post but yay for Brian sighting!" A third person wrote: "It's wonderful to see Brian! Happy Mother's Day!"

© Instagram Dylan and Brian are doting parents to three young sons

Dylan and Brian have been married since 2012, and four years later welcomed their first son, Calvin.

They met at work in Boston, and were planning on settling down there until their careers took them to New York City.

© Photo: Getty Images Dylan and Brian met at work

Both Dylan and Brian have busy schedules in the TV industry, and have contrasting schedules - with Dylan up early to co-host Today, and Brian working at various hours as a cameraman for NBC. Due to this, they don't get to see each other as much as they would like.

Back in 2022, Dylan told TODAY.com the adorable way they keep in touch during the week when apart from each other, explaining that a lot of their communication - even deep conversations - is done via text message.

© Instagram Dylan at home in NYC with her family

"Our schedules mean we don't see each other much, but we text all the time. Sometimes it's even easier to have an important or deep conversation via text because we get all our thoughts out without being interrupted," she said.

She continued: "We don't find it impersonal. In fact, just the opposite. We know each other well enough to understand each other's tone so a lot gets accomplished through texting!"

Dylan and Brian love being parents

Dylan and Brian are raising their sons in New York City, located within easy reach to their work. The couple also own a home just outside of the city by the coast, which boasts stunning sea views and easy access to the beach.

The star often shares photos from her home on social media, and it also features regularly on her cooking segment, Cooking with Cal, on Today, which she's been doing with her son Calvin since he was a toddler.