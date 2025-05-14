The Rookie's heartbreaking finale leaves fans saying the same thing — why it'll look different next season

The Rookie is saying goodbye — for now.

On Tuesday, May 13, the beloved ABC police drama completed its action-packed seventh season, saying goodbye to both a few storylines and characters.

However, luckily for fans, it's only a temporary break. Here is everything we know about what is next for the show.

© Disney The Rookie will be back in 2026

The Rookie season 8

Prior to the season seven finale, the show, which stars Nathan Fillion and was created by Alexi Hawley, was renewed by ABC for an eighth season.

As for when fans will actually get to see it, that remains unclear. Still, it's likely the forthcoming season will follow a similar schedule to season 7, which premiered in January 2025, and ran for 18 episodes.

It was a midseason premiere, and speaking of that decision, Craig Erwich, president of the Disney Television Group, shared with Deadline: "Rookie and Will Trent is a repeat of the extraordinarily successful schedule we had last season," and explained: "Will Trent was one of the only broadcast shows that actually grew year over year. I think one of the reasons for that was, when we start in January, we're able to run all of the episodes straight through, and it creates this kind of momentum."

© Disney Patrick, who plays Seth, might not return for season 8

Who's coming back?

Though cast announcements have not officially been made, for now, it is safe to assume that Nathan, who stars as leading man John Nolan and also serves as executive producer, is coming back, along with Jenna Dewan, who plays his onscreen wife Bailey Nune.

However, their storyline will be looking a bit different from that of season seven. Last month, showrunner Alexi spoke to ScreenRant about the end of a particular storyline: Nune and Nolan's attempts to grow their family. He first confirmed that after their adoption application was denied due to the amount of danger in their lives as police officers, the couple will come to terms with not having a child of their own, in an effort to address the reality of their unique situation and the extreme danger they face.

Asked whether the storyline has come to an end, he further said: "I think it has. I think that's a road, sadly, with a lot of low points for them," and noted: "But I think that's also a reality for lots of people. The part, [especially], where they couldn't have a kid biologically was very recognizable."

© Getty Images Nune and Nolan won't be expanding their family

Who isn't?

No cast departures have been announced either, but the fate of some is certainly in limbo.

A few episodes before the finale, Patrick Keleher's character Seth Ridley's career with the LAPD — and his storyline — seemingly came to an end. Later speaking with ScreenRant about his character's storyline, he confirmed: "Yeah. I am done in season 7."

Moreover, the jury is still out on whether he'll be returning to the show for next season. "I have no idea," he confessed when asked if he's coming back.

© Getty Images The Rookie premiered in 2018

Fans react

Following the season 7 finale, fans had a lot to say. Taking to the show's official Instagram page, one viewer wrote: "Loved it so much and am eagerly awaiting the return of one of my favorite shows for season 8!!!!!!!!" as others followed suit with: "This finale was something else," and: "I so did not see that ending coming. 2026 can't get here fast enough," as well as: "SEE Y'ALL IN 2026."