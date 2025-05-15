ITV's 'twisty' and 'gripping' six-part crime thriller will be your next binge-watch

If you're looking for a gripping crime thriller to sink your teeth into, ITV's upcoming series, Code of Silence, could be one to add to your watch list.

The six-part series is created by Catherine Moulton, who is known for her work on thriller hits such as The Stolen Girl and Hijack. It follows Alison Brooks, a Deaf woman working in a police canteen, whose life takes an unexpected turn when two detectives pick up on her exceptional lip-reading skills and enlist her help on a dangerous and covert operation.

Want to know more? Keep reading…

© Samuel Dore/Mammoth Screen/ITV What is Code of Silence about? The drama series, which is described as "gripping" with a "powerful and emotional" narrative, follows Alison Brooks, a "smart and determined Deaf woman" who has spent years working in a police canteen and secretly observing conversations. The synopsis reads: "Her life takes an unexpected turn when her exceptional lip-reading skills catch the attention of DS Ashleigh Francis and DI James Marsh. Recruited for a covert operation, Alison is tasked with surveilling a dangerous gang as they plot a high-stakes heist, thrusting her into a world of crime, deception, and risk like never before." It continues: "As her interpretations of their covert conversations become central to the investigation, Alison is thrust into an exhilarating and perilous new world. Her role quickly becomes crucial to solving the case — but everything grows more complicated when she finds herself drawn to one of the suspects, Liam Barlow. Despite the escalating risks and threats to her personal life, Alison refuses to walk away."

© Samuel Dore/Mammoth Screen/ITV What creator Catherine Moulton has said about the show Catherine, who taught herself to lip-read as a child, set out to write a "twisty, entertaining thriller with emotional heart". On where we find Alison at the beginning of the story, Catherine said: "Alison Brooks is frustrated with her life. She's running between minimum wage catering jobs, never quite able to make ends meet and constantly having to prove herself. "As a Deaf woman, she often struggles in a world that disables her. Alison has ambition to make her mark on the world, but she hasn't found the right way to channel her talents," she continued.

© Samuel Dore/Mammoth Screen/ITV Who stars in Code of Silence? Rose Ayling-Ellis (EastEnders, Ludwig) leads the cast as Alison, alongside Charlotte Ritchie (You, Feel Good) as DS Ashleigh Francis and Andrew Buchan (Black Doves, Broadchurch) as DI James Marsh. Meanwhile, Kieron Moore (Sex Education, Masters of the Air) plays Liam Barlow. Rounding out the cast are Nathan Armarkwei Laryea (The Witcher), Joe Absolom (Doc Martin, A Confession), Beth Goddard (The Serpent Queen, Manhunt), Andrew Scarborough (Emmerdale, Wolfblood), presenter Rolf Choutan, who is making his acting debut, Fifi Garfield (Coffee Morning Club, Deaf Funny) and a cameo appearance by actor, comedian and presenter John Bishop.

© Samuel Dore/Mammoth Screen/ITV When will Code of Silence be released? Code of Silence airs on Sunday, 18 May, on ITV1 at 9pm. The series will also be available to stream on ITVX.