ITVX quietly drops Nicola Walker's 'gripping' and binge-worthy 6-part detective drama 

On the hunt for your next TV binge? ITVX has got you covered. The "gripping" and totally binge-worthy drama series, River, has just become free to stream on the platform – and there are six episodes to get stuck into.

Created and penned by Abi Morgan, known for The Split and Eric, the series stars Stellan Skarsgård as brilliant detective John River, who is grieving the death of his close friend and colleague, DS Jackie 'Stevie' Stevenson (Nicola Walker). But as the investigation into Stevie's murder unfolds and her darkest secrets are revealed, River begins to question everything he thought he knew about her.

All you need to know about River before watching

The series centres around John River, a detective who "lives among the dead and dying victims and killers from the murder cases he's trying to solve."

The synopsis continues: "John River: a man whose vulnerabilities and eccentricities are brought to the fore as he grieves the loss of his dearest friend and colleague, DS Jackie Stevenson.

© BBC/Kudos/Nick Briggs Stellan Skarsgard stars as John River

"The stages of his grief mark River's growing bonds with those he has excluded from his heart and his mind, and when a murder suspect jumps to his death whilst being pursued by River, the pressure and scrutiny that surrounds him escalates fast."

© BBC/Kudos The series is available to stream on ITVX

It concludes: "As the investigation into Stevie's murder begins to reveal her deepest secrets, River has to question everything he thought he knew about his one true friend. Their relationship might have survived her death, but can it survive the truth of who she really was in life?"

Who stars in River?

The show boasts a star-studded cast led by Stellan Skarsgård (The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo) and Nicola Walker (The Split, Unforgotten).

They're joined by Adeel Akhtar (Sherwood, Showtrial) in the role of Detective Sergeant Ira King, Lesley Manville (The Crown, Sherwood) as Chief Inspector Chrissie Read, and Eddie Marsan (Back to Black, Ray Donovan) as a notorious killer who plagues River.

How was the show received?

The show was met with positive reviews from critics, with The Guardian describing the show as "more than just crime drama – it's about personal tragedy, demons; it's a study of loss and grief".

Meanwhile, The Telegraph hailed the drama as "superlatively creepy".

© BBC/Kudos/Nick Briggs Lesley Manville also stars in the drama

The series is also well-loved by viewers, with many praising the show on social media.

One person wrote: "Recommendation: River - a 6-part British TV series. Stellan Skarsgard gives a memorable, sensitive performance, and has terrific chemistry with Nicola Walker. Gripping and original," while another penned: "Binge-watched RIVER. Excellent work, Stellan Skarsgard and Nicola Walker."

River is available to stream on ITVX.