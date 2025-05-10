Skip to main contentSkip to footer
ITVX quietly drops Nicola Walker's 'gripping' and binge-worthy 6-part detective drama
Subscribe
ITVX quietly drops Nicola Walker's 'gripping' and binge-worthy 6-part detective drama
Stellan Skarsgard, Nicola Walker, Georgina Rich in River© BBC/Kudos

ITVX quietly drops Nicola Walker's 'gripping' and binge-worthy 6-part detective drama 

Stellan Skarsgård stars as a brilliant detective in the crime drama, River 

Nicky Morris
Deputy TV and Film Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

On the hunt for your next TV binge? ITVX has got you covered. The "gripping" and totally binge-worthy drama series, River, has just become free to stream on the platform – and there are six episodes to get stuck into. 

Created and penned by Abi Morgan, known for The Split and Eric, the series stars Stellan Skarsgård as brilliant detective John River, who is grieving the death of his close friend and colleague, DS Jackie 'Stevie' Stevenson (Nicola Walker). But as the investigation into Stevie's murder unfolds and her darkest secrets are revealed, River begins to question everything he thought he knew about her.  

All you need to know about River before watching

The series centres around John River, a detective who "lives among the dead and dying victims and killers from the murder cases he's trying to solve."

The synopsis continues: "John River: a man whose vulnerabilities and eccentricities are brought to the fore as he grieves the loss of his dearest friend and colleague, DS Jackie Stevenson.

Stellan Skarsgard in River © BBC/Kudos/Nick Briggs
Stellan Skarsgard stars as John River

"The stages of his grief mark River's growing bonds with those he has excluded from his heart and his mind, and when a murder suspect jumps to his death whilst being pursued by River, the pressure and scrutiny that surrounds him escalates fast."

woman and man standing next to wall of fairy lights© BBC/Kudos
The series is available to stream on ITVX

It concludes: "As the investigation into Stevie's murder begins to reveal her deepest secrets, River has to question everything he thought he knew about his one true friend. Their relationship might have survived her death, but can it survive the truth of who she really was in life?"

Who stars in River? 

The show boasts a star-studded cast led by Stellan Skarsgård (The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo) and Nicola Walker (The Split, Unforgotten). 

They're joined by Adeel Akhtar (Sherwood, Showtrial) in the role of Detective Sergeant Ira King, Lesley Manville (The Crown, Sherwood) as Chief Inspector Chrissie Read, and Eddie Marsan (Back to Black, Ray Donovan) as a notorious killer who plagues River.

5 top ITV drama series

JAMES NORTON as Pete Riley in Playing Nice© ITV

1. The Bay

Set in Morecambe Bay, Lancashire. Investigator Lisa Armstrong is assigned to support and talk to the families of missing persons. When she discovers a personal connection to a case she's working on, her emotional involvement may cause her to overlook crucial clues. 

2. A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story

A dark love story about Ruth Ellis (Lucy Boynton), the last woman to be executed in the UK in the 1950s. The historical crime drama follows her turbulent life as a nightclub manager and her violent relationship with the man she eventually murders.

3.  Unforgotten

Detectives Cassie Stuart and Sunil Khan are on the top of their game to solve a series of cold cases including murders and strange disappearances. But are there consequences to digging up crimes and secrets from the past? 

4. Out There

Nathan Williams (Martin Clunes), plays a farmer who risks everything to protect his son after he becomes involved with a drug gang. The dark world of county lines drug cartels begins to seep into the family's rural life. 

5. Playing Nice

James Norton stars in this nightmare thriller about what happens when two sets of parents realise their sons may not be their biological children.

How was the show received? 

The show was met with positive reviews from critics, with The Guardian describing the show as "more than just crime drama – it's about personal tragedy, demons; it's a study of loss and grief". 

Meanwhile, The Telegraph hailed the drama as "superlatively creepy". 

Lesley Manville in River© BBC/Kudos/Nick Briggs
Lesley Manville also stars in the drama

The series is also well-loved by viewers, with many praising the show on social media.

One person wrote: "Recommendation: River - a 6-part British TV series. Stellan Skarsgard gives a memorable, sensitive performance, and has terrific chemistry with Nicola Walker. Gripping and original," while another penned: "Binge-watched RIVER. Excellent work, Stellan Skarsgard and Nicola Walker."

River is available to stream on ITVX.

WATCH: The trailer for River

Sign up to our TV & Film newsletter for The Emmy Edit’s highlights and the latest releases in What to Watch

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More TV and Film

See more

Read More