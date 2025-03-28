Love Adolescence? Here's your next crime thriller obsession – plus 4 more must-sees

Need a new binge after Adolescence? Netflix's hit two-season thriller, Mindhunter, is the show for you.

Set in the late 1970s, the series stars Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany as two FBI agents and pioneers of criminal profiling techniques who delve into the psychology of murder by getting inside the minds of monstrous serial killers.

The Netflix log line reads: "In 1977, frustrated FBI hostage negotiator Holden Ford finds an unlikely ally in veteran agent Bill Tench and begins studying a new class of murderer."



The series was met with positive reviews and received a 96% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Meanwhile, many fans have hailed the show as Netflix's best and one of the greatest true crime shows out there.