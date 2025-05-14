Martin Compston stars in first look at returning thriller with Midsomer Murders and Downton Abbey actors

ITV has dropped a first look at its returning thriller, Red Eye, which has added Line of Duty star Martin Compston to its season two cast.

The new series will see Jing Lusi reprise her role as DS Hana Li, who is joined by Martin's character on a fresh case. Together, they must set aside past differences to solve a new high-stakes conspiracy.

Martin replaces Richard Armitage (Missing You), who played a doctor arrested on suspicion of murder in season one. The series was one of ITV's top ten dramas of 2024, having drawn in over eight million viewers and 29.3 million streams on ITVX.

So, what can viewers expect from season two? Here's all we know so far.

All we know about Red Eye season two

A first look at the new series sees Jing and Martin in character at an airport, where they are surrounded by tight security.

With filming now underway, plot details for the new series, which is comprised of six episodes, have been kept firmly under wraps.

© ITV Jing Lusi and Martin Compston star in Red Eye season 2

However, we do know that Lesley Sharp (Scott and Bailey) will return as the Head of MI5, Madeline Delaney, alongside Jemma Moore (Silent Witness) as journalist Jess Li.

Also reprising their season one roles are Jonathan Aris (His Dark Materials, The End of the F***ing World), Robert Guilbert (Killing Eve, Bergerac), Cash Holland (The Completely Made Up Adventures of Duck Turpin, Out of Her Mind) and Steph Lacey (Doctor Who, Stay Close).

© LAURENCE CENDROWICZ Richard Armitage starred in season one

A release date has yet to be announced.

Which new cast members are joining?

Joining the thriller for its second outing are Isaura Barbe-Brown (Guilt, The Gold), Nicholas Rowe (The Crown, Midsomer Murders), Danusia Samal (The Great, Ghost in the Shell), Trevor White (Industry, Downton Abbey) and Guy Williams (The White Princess, London Has Fallen).

© Robert Viglasky Lesley Sharp will reprise her role as Madeline Delaney

What has the cast said about season two?

Leading star Jing said she was "thrilled" to be joined by Martin for the new episodes. "I'm incredibly excited to return to the world of Red Eye, and thrilled to be sharing this rollercoaster with the brilliant Martin Compston," she said.

© ITV Jing Lusi plays DS Hana Li

Meanwhile, Martin added: "I'm delighted to be joining the Red Eye team. Hoping to build on the massive success of the first series and give viewers another thrilling ride."

Red Eye season one is available to stream on ITVX.