Grantchester star joins 'gritty' returning crime drama with Midsomer Murders actor

ITV has revealed the impressive line-up of guest stars for the sixth season of its hit crime drama, Grace, which is currently being filmed in Brighton.
The popular series stars John Simm as the titular DS Roy Grace, as he and his crack team of detectives solve crimes across the city for the East Sussex Police.
John is joined by a host of fresh faces for the new season, including Rishi Nair, who currently stars as Alphy Kotteram in ITV's detective drama Grantchester, as well as Ali Khan (Showtrial), Gurjeet Singh (Ackley Bridge), Hannah McClean (Blue Lights), Tamla Kari (The Musketeers) and Sara Powell (Midsomer Murders, The Killing Kind).
Who else is returning for season six?
Richie Campbell will reprise his role as DI Glenn Branson, alongside Laura Elphinstone as DS Bella Moy.
Also set to return are Zoë Tapper as Cleo Morey and Brad Morrison as DC Nick Nicholl.
What to expect from season six
As usual, the new series will be based on the best-selling novels by crime writer Peter James and consists of four standalone films.
A first look at the new series sees John, Richie and Laura in character, donning forensic suits while John holds a clapper board to mark the beginning of filming.
The titles for the series, taken from Peter's books, include: 'Left You Dead', 'Picture You Dead', and 'One Of Us Is Dead'.
Speaking about returning to the role for the sixth season, John said: "This is the longest I've been involved in any show! But it's such a joy to do, and to be surrounded by a team like this for large chunks of the year makes it impossible to turn down. I'm really looking forward to seeing where Roy’s journey goes in this series."
A release date has yet to be announced.
Grace's future beyond season six
While the show has yet to be renewed for a seventh season, leading star John revealed that there are "plenty of cases to solve".
When asked whether the show could go beyond Peter James' books, the actor told RadioTimes.com that while Peter has "a treasure trove of ideas", the show has "quietly" deviated from the books over the last few years.
"For instance, Bella Moy dies quite early on in the books, and we kept Bella Moy alive, and various characters are different and storylines are different. So I think that's quite important," explained the actor.
"I quite like the fact that people who have read all the books, they get the rug pulled from under them when they think they know what's going to happen, but it's completely different."
He added: "So, yeah, I'm not really worried about that. I think we've got plenty of cases to solve."
Seasons one to five of Grace are available to stream now on ITVX.