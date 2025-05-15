What happened to serial killers Fred and Rose West?

Fred and Rose West: A British Horror Story is topping the charts on Netflix as it looks at the horrific crimes of the married couple who horrifically murdered several victims over two decades. But where are the serial killers now? Find out everything you need to know…

What is the documentary about?

The documentary follows the investigation into two of Britain’s most notorious serial killers. The husband and wife pair killed at least 12 victims between them, and the show has access to previously unseen police video and unheard audio recordings. It looks into how the Gloucestershire police unearthed the victims' remains and built a case against the couple.

WATCH: Fred And Rose West A British Horror Story trailer

The synopsis continues: "The series features family members of some of the victims - a few of whom are speaking for the first time - giving insight into the pain and torment they went through for decades. From discovering that their missing loved ones were brutally murdered, to the trauma they experienced and the strength they displayed during the trial."

What happened to Fred West?

Fred West died by suicide by asphyxiation on New Year's Day 1995 while awaiting trial at HM Prison Birmingham. Although it is thought that he left a suicide note for his wife, Rose, the contents have never been made public.

Fred West died by suicide while awaiting trial in prison

At one point, Fred admitted that he had murdered 11 people, including his daughter Heather, who he claimed that he never intended to hurt. He said: "All I wanted to do was persuade her to stay at home." He also spoke about killing Shirley Robinson, saying: "I just smacked her straight in the jaw, and she went straight on the floor... And then I went and got a piece of flex and tied it around her neck."

The Wests' killed at least 12 women and girls

However, he often changed his statements and denied wrongdoing, blaming his wife Rose and stating that her claims of being brainwashed were "absolute rubbish".

Where is Rose West now?

Rose was convicted of ten murders, including the killing of Fred's daughter Charmaine, her own daughter Heather, as well as Lynda Gough, Carole Ann Cooper, Lucy Partington, Therese Siegenthaler, Shirley Hubbard, Juanita Mott, Shirley Anne Robinson, and Alison Chambers.



The couple murdered their daughter Heather

She received a whole life prison sentence order for her crimes back in 1995 and is currently incarcerated at HM Prison New Hall in Flockton, West Yorkshire.

Speaking about her experience in prison, her former lawyer of 12 years, Leo Goatley, told Cosmo: "They would have these routine cell searches, and she'd have to move all her things out of her cell, which she found very disruptive. Also, the prison regime changes over time. Initially, she was on a wing, and they were all lifers, so they felt fairly settled and had routines.

Rose is still in prison in 2025

"They then brought younger women prisoners in, who were in for 12 months, 18 months, who were pretty wild and were out for fights to show who had the bragging rights, this sort of thing. Some people were trying to set fire to Rose's cell, and she had problems in the kitchen. Beyond that, the regime stopped giving classes.

"She liked to go and do sewing or whatever. It wouldn't surprise me if she was a model prisoner, but when someone else kicks off, I have no doubt Rose would stand up to them. She wasn't frightened. I think it's probably more settled now."