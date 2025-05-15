Kelly Clarkson has a brand new TV update on the horizon — although it doesn't concern her eponymous daytime talk show, rather another venture with the network.

The inaugural American Idol champ, 43, has been hosting The Kelly Clarkson Show since 2019 for NBC, even moving to New York to film in its fifth season. As of December 2024, the show has been renewed for a seventh season.

However, a segment from the talk show will now be getting its very own spin-off in a separate NBC series titled Songs & Stories, named after the section from her own show.

© Getty Images Kelly will be hosting a new four-part show for NBC

Songs & Stories

The series will premiere as a four-night event, having newly been greenlit by NBC per Variety, in which Kelly will speak with artists Teddy Swims, Lizzo, the Jonas Brothers and Gloria Estefan.

The official logline for Songs & Stories, per NBC, reads: "The conversations are a front-row pass for Kelly Clarkson to engage with some of her favorite celebrities and examine both their music and personal lives."

It adds: "The specials are a forum where iconic voices meet heartfelt storytelling through unfiltered conversation and sung in an intimate, unplugged setting."

© Getty Images She has been the host of "The Kelly Clarkson Show" since 2019

Kelly will also serve as an executive producer on the series, which will air on NBC on August 19, August 26, September 2 and September 9 at 10 PM.

In previous episodes of Songs & Stories on The Kelly Clarkson Show, some artists who've made appearances (and stuck around for duet Kellyokes) include Miranda Lambert, Babyface, Alanis Morissette and Pink.

The Kelly Clarkson Show at 1000

In March, the show hit a whopping 1000 episodes. Alex Duda, the Executive Producer/Showrunner, and Tracie Wilson, Executive Vice President, NBCUniversal Syndication Studios and E! News, spoke with Deadline about the feat, plus the show's future and its most popular segment — the Kellyoke.

© Getty Images The NBC daytime show celebrated 1000 episodes in March

"For the studio audience, it's like a gift," Tracie noted. "I know when I pop onto set and she's singing, I feel like I am receiving a gift. Just from our social media and from what we hear, it's still very much something that people look forward to. Like, oh my God, what is she going to sing today?"

Alex concurred: "The Kellyokes are important, even to the celebrities. Whitney Cummings was recently here and whatever she was supposed to talk about kind of went out the window because she started talking about the Kellyokes. The first three minutes of that interview was her breaking down different Kellyokes."

© Getty Images "For the studio audience, it's like a gift. I know when I pop onto set and she's singing, I feel like I am receiving a gift."

Looking to the future

As for the future of the show and the talk show landscape in general, Tracie added: "I think it's a very challenging time in the industry overall. What I feel really good about is that we do have The Kelly Clarkson Show and stations are partnering with us to renew it."

"I don't know that there's going to be another huge name single-hosted talk show, but I feel very good in the position we're in with Kelly." The Kelly Clarkson Show has been celebrated immensely during its run, currently the recipient of a mammoth 22 Daytime Emmys. The latest season, season six, is expected to conclude in June.