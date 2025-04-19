Who is Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband Brandon Blackstock?

Fans of Kelly Clarkson will likely know about the incredibly difficult time following her separation from Brandon Blackstock in June 2020, about which the American Idol winner has been incredibly open.

Though the pair first met in 2006, they didn't begin dating until six years later. Kelly and Brandon were eventually married for nearly seven years, before she filed for divorce during the pandemic.

© Getty Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock were married for nearly seven years

But, apart from being the beloved TV host's ex-wife, who is Brandon Blackstock? Fortunately, HELLO! has all the answers, so scroll down to find out more…

Who is Brandon Blackstock?

Born to producer and manager Narvel Blackstock and Elisa Gayle Ritter in 1976, Brandon was raised in Fort Worth, Texas.

© WireImage Brandon Blackstock is the son of producer Narvel Blackstock

He eventually became a music manager, working for Starstruck Entertainment, the company founded by his father. Brandon was also Kelly's manager until he stopped working for the company.

Kelly also told People magazine in 2019 that Brandon is the one who convinced her to start her own talk show, which he executive produced for some years.

How did Kelly and Brandon meet?

The pair initially met in May 2006 at a rehearsal for the Academy of Country Music Awards, though Brandon was married to Melissa Ashworth at the time.

Kelly and Brandon reconnected six years later at the Super Bowl, when Brandon's father Narvel was the singer's manager. At the end of 2012, the two announced that they had got engaged, and married in October of the next year.

© Getty Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock with their kids River and Remy, as well as his kids, Savannah and Seth, from a previous marriage

In June 2014, Kelly and Brandon welcomed their first child, River. Two years later, in April 2016, their second baby, Remy, was born.

Kelly and Brandon's divorce

In 2020, the family quarantined together on their Montana ranch, but Kelly filed for divorce in June that year, citing irreconcilable differences. By November, she was awarded primary physical custody of the two kids, and she was declared legally single in August 2021.

© Getty Images Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock separated in 2020

Though the divorce was finalised in March 2022, the legal issues continued for a long time afterwards, as Brandon was ordered to pay Kelly more than $2.6 million in 2023, for unlawfully procuring deals as her manager that should have been handled by a separate talent agent, reported People.

Just months later, Kelly filed a separate lawsuit claiming that she may be entitled to even more money from Brandon, but the case was settled privately.

See Kelly Clarkson reveal her plans for 2025 below...