Kelly Clarkson's $5.4m LA mansion she left behind amid 'difficult' divorce  

The singer-songwriter and television star has gone through a tough divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock, moved to the other side of the country, and continued to front her hugely popular daytime talk show.
However, the epic five-bedroom home she eventually left behind was no doubt her sanctuary while navigating what People described as a "difficult" time for Kelly in the wake of the split from Brandon.
Click through the gallery to see the beautiful property that Kelly Clarkson once called home…
Kelly's Los Angeles mansion was located in the picturesque Toluca Lake and, judging by the photos, it looks otherworldly.
The property comes with a huge outdoor swimming pool and an on-site tennis court, and The New York Post reported that their outdoor space is filled with "inflatable pool toys, bicycles, a trampoline, and various toys".
There is also an outdoor playground "with a slide, swings and a playhouse".
Inside the house, the wonder continues as the children have stylish bedrooms with chic interiors, a huge playroom and there is a hideaway den which could be suited to children or adults!
The original real estate listing showed a children's bedroom with a modern monochrome theme and shelves filled with colorful books.
The bold interiors may have been what drew the singer to the house in the first place, as everyone knows Kelly has an eye for interior design.
Family mornings can be enjoyed in the octagon-shaped breakfast room and the vast living area with grand piano looks like it has been designed for incredible party evenings.
The home is 5,000 square feet in size, so plenty of room for hide-and-seek, and outdoors there is one acre of land which is perfect for playing.
Overnight guests will have the option to stay in the separate guesthouse which sits alongside the picturesque outdoor pool – just imagine waking up to that view!
Kelly and Brandon confirmed their split in 2020 and have now sold their huge Tennessee mansion which went for a whopping $6.3million.
