Kelly Clarkson's $5.4m LA mansion she left behind amid 'difficult' divorce  

Kelly Clarkson has had quite a hectic few years.

The singer-songwriter and television star has gone through a tough divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock, moved to the other side of the country, and continued to front her hugely popular daytime talk show.

Although the former American Idol winner has taken time off from her presenting duties on The Kelly Clarkson Show this week, she is more than dedicated to her work as a host – so much so that she moved to the East Coast to accommodate her busy schedule.

© Getty Images Kelly Clarkson relocated to the East Coast

Kelly Clarkson's major move in wake of 'difficult' divorce

Up until 2023, Kelly was living in a gorgeous home in Los Angeles worth $5.4 million with her two children, River Rose and Remington Alexander.

The 'Breakaway' hitmaker purchased the house in 2022 after splitting from Brandon and being granted primary custody of their two kids.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Kelly Clarkson makes candid admission about her daughter

But a new chapter called for Kelly and her kids, as they decided to sell up and move into a new abode in the Big Apple.

However, the epic five-bedroom home she eventually left behind was no doubt her sanctuary while navigating what People described as a "difficult" time for Kelly in the wake of the split from Brandon.

Click through the gallery to see the beautiful property that Kelly Clarkson once called home…

© The Mega Agency Kelly's Los Angeles mansion was located in the picturesque Toluca Lake and, judging by the photos, it looks otherworldly. The property comes with a huge outdoor swimming pool and an on-site tennis court, and The New York Post reported that their outdoor space is filled with "inflatable pool toys, bicycles, a trampoline, and various toys". There is also an outdoor playground "with a slide, swings and a playhouse".

© The Mega Agency Inside the house, the wonder continues as the children have stylish bedrooms with chic interiors, a huge playroom and there is a hideaway den which could be suited to children or adults! The original real estate listing showed a children's bedroom with a modern monochrome theme and shelves filled with colorful books. The bold interiors may have been what drew the singer to the house in the first place, as everyone knows Kelly has an eye for interior design.

© The Mega Agency Family mornings can be enjoyed in the octagon-shaped breakfast room and the vast living area with grand piano looks like it has been designed for incredible party evenings.

© The Mega Agency The home is 5,000 square feet in size, so plenty of room for hide-and-seek, and outdoors there is one acre of land which is perfect for playing.

