Kelly Clarkson on harsh reality of 'concrete jungle' New York life with her two children

Kelly Clarkson has recently taken time off from her eponymous show, with a rotating panel of guest hosts taking on duties instead. While it has not been revealed why she is taking a break, she could be spending time at her home which she shares with her two children, River Rose and Remington.

The family rent a place in New York, and she described their current location as a "concrete jungle".

WATCH: Why Kelly Clarkson is letting her kids choose their vacation this year

The Wayfair ambassador spoke to Homes & Gardens about her styling for her own collection. "I'm very into nature, and you'll notice that with the things I've curated for the line. New York can feel like a concrete jungle, so I like to bring life into my home."

The city wasn't actually a first choice for Kelly. Speaking to the Today show, she admitted: "I'll be real honest: I thought I was making a horrible decision."

Kelly wasn't sure about New York at first

She continued: "I knew I needed a fresh start and couldn't be in LA. I really wanted to be in Montana, but you can't really do a show from there quite yet. So I was like, 'The only other option would probably be New York'."

Now she's so happy with her choice and she has told People magazine: "It's a beautiful place. It's a beautiful energy. The energy of it is very me."

Surprise room

© NBC The star loves Christmas - and she even has a whole room dedicated to it

It may come as a shock to some that the singer has an entire room dedicated to Christmas that's decked up all year round.

Speaking on her own show, she explained that her large house had a spare room and that's how she filled it.

"I moved here and the house was perfect because it was in between my kids' school and work but it's too large. I was like. 'What am I going to do with this room?' And then I decorated it the first year for Christmas and was like, 'That was a lot of work, we'll just shut the doors until [next] Christmas'."

Marital homes

Kelly's former home

When Kelly and her husband Brandon Blackstock announced their split in 2020, it rocked the A-list world. The following years saw them part ways with two family homes. The first was a huge Tennessee mansion which sold for a whopping $6.3 million (£4.5 million) and then an eight-bedroom San Fernando Valley residence, which was listed for $9.9 million but sold for $1.7 million less.



In 2024, Kelly finished paying spousal support to her former husband Brandon, after messy court proceedings for their divorce. According to US Weekly, it was a $115,000 monthly payment, which has now come to an end.