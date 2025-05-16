Happy Valley star's hidden gem of a show quietly lands on Netflix

James Norton is one of our favourite actors, and most recently had us obsessed with movies including Joy and Playing Nice, and fans are now loving a hit 2019 show starring the actor which has recently quietly landed on Netflix.

The Trial of Christine Keeler is based on a true story, and follows the shocking scandal that came to be known as the Profumo Affair, in which the Secretary of State John Profumo embarked on an affair with Christine, who was accused of also being involved with a Soviet naval attaché, posing a national security risk.

Christine knew both men through her friend Stephen Ward, an osteopath and socialite who was ultimately charged with immortality offences and died by suicide. James plays Stephen Ward in the show, and previously opened up about the role.

© Getty James Norton plays Stephen Ward

He told the BBC: "Playing Stephen and having the opportunity to delve into this man’s mind was the key draw for me for this project.

"There are extraordinary people involved in this story and I think if you were to meet Stephen Ward now you would be entirely seduced by him and want more of his company. Being in Stephen’s presence was a treat, and something his friends really hankered after once they’d had a taste of it."

© John Nacion Will you watch the show on Netflix?

He added: "One can’t escape the fact that he did groom young women, and that is inexcusable. But why did he do that, and what it did for him is also what's interesting… His voyeurism and peculiar sexual appetite are the things that make him this fascinating, weird and unique man. His was a fascination with femininity."

WATCH: James also recently starred in Netflix's Joy

Fans have been full of praise for the drama, with one writing: "#TrialofChristineKeeler Great acting in the true story of Christine Keeler by @CooksonSophie. The events and trial were topic of the day in homes and working places all over Britain in the 60’s."

10 most successful Netflix series © LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX 1. Wednesday: Season 1 – 252,100,000 (views worldwide) Young Wednesday Adams (Jenna Ortega) is sent to Nevermore Academy, a school for Outcasts where she develops her psychic abilities, investigates mysterious deaths in nearby towns, and tries to uncover the truth behind the mysterious disappearance of her parents. 2. Stranger Things Season 4 – 140,700,000 Eight months after the Starcourt Mall showdown, trouble awaits the Hawkins Gang as they encounter villainous Vecna, who has the power to take over the world. 3. DAHMER: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – 115,600,000 Evan Peters delivers a chilling portrayal of America's most notorious serial killer, Jeffrey Dahmer as the series explores the horrifying story of his life. 4. Bridgerton: Season 1 – 113,300,000 The first season of Bridgerton follows young Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) as she makes her debut in the London Regency marriage market, hoping for true love, while charming Simon Bassett (Regé-Jean Page) catches her eye. 5. The Queen's Gambit: Limited Series – 112,800,000 Based on the 1983 novel, The Queen's Gambit tells the extraordinary life of orphan Elizabeth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy) as she strives to become the world's most elite chess player. 6. Bridgerton: Season 3 – 106,000,000 The third season of Bridgerton focuses on Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), who enters Mayfair Society with the help of her long-time unrequited lover, Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), to find someone to marry. 7. The Night Agent: Season 1 – 98,200,000 FBI agent Peter Sutherland works in the basement of the White House – manning a phone that never rings – until one night, he receives a distress call and is tasked with protecting cybersecurity expert Rose. 8. Fool Me Once: Limited Series – 98,200,000 Trying to come to terms with the murder of her husband, Maya (Michelle Keegan) installs a nanny cam to keep an eye on her daughter. But when she spots her husband in the house, whom she thought was dead, her world is turned upside down. 9. Stranger Things 3 – 94,800,000 Set in the summer of 1985, a lot is happening in Hawkins. The Mind Flayer attempts to take over the town through Starcourt Mall, teenage relationships blossom, and a secret Russian operation wants to breach the Upside Down. 10. Bridgerton: Season 2 – 93,800,000 In the second season of Bridgerton, the enemies-to-lovers romance between Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate (Simone Ashley) unfolds, filled with scandal and undeniable chemistry during the marriage season.

Another person added: "Late to the party, as always, but just finished CHRISTINE KEELER. Fantastic drama, with superb performances from both @CooksonSophie and @jginorton. And if that wasn't enough, the fantastic Peter Davison shows up too! Well done all," while a third person added: "What a brilliant series the #trialofchristinekeeler was. Superb writing and acting."