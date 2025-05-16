Happy Valley star's hidden gem of a show quietly lands on Netflix

James Norton is one of our favourite actors, and most recently had us obsessed with movies including Joy and Playing Nice, and fans are now loving a hit 2019 show starring the actor which has recently quietly landed on Netflix.
The Trial of Christine Keeler is based on a true story, and follows the shocking scandal that came to be known as the Profumo Affair, in which the Secretary of State John Profumo embarked on an affair with Christine, who was accused of also being involved with a Soviet naval attaché, posing a national security risk.
Christine knew both men through her friend Stephen Ward, an osteopath and socialite who was ultimately charged with immortality offences and died by suicide. James plays Stephen Ward in the show, and previously opened up about the role.
He told the BBC: "Playing Stephen and having the opportunity to delve into this man’s mind was the key draw for me for this project.
"There are extraordinary people involved in this story and I think if you were to meet Stephen Ward now you would be entirely seduced by him and want more of his company. Being in Stephen’s presence was a treat, and something his friends really hankered after once they’d had a taste of it."
He added: "One can’t escape the fact that he did groom young women, and that is inexcusable. But why did he do that, and what it did for him is also what's interesting… His voyeurism and peculiar sexual appetite are the things that make him this fascinating, weird and unique man. His was a fascination with femininity."
Fans have been full of praise for the drama, with one writing: "#TrialofChristineKeeler Great acting in the true story of Christine Keeler by @CooksonSophie. The events and trial were topic of the day in homes and working places all over Britain in the 60’s."
Another person added: "Late to the party, as always, but just finished CHRISTINE KEELER. Fantastic drama, with superb performances from both @CooksonSophie and @jginorton. And if that wasn't enough, the fantastic Peter Davison shows up too! Well done all," while a third person added: "What a brilliant series the #trialofchristinekeeler was. Superb writing and acting."