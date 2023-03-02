Happy Valley star James Norton shares first look at 'devastating' new show

Happy Valley star James Norton has teamed up with Bridgerton actor Luke Thompson - and it looks seriously good. The actor, who has also starred in McMafia and Little Women, will play the lead role in A Little Life – a play adaptation from the novel by Hanya Yanagihara – and first look snaps have been released from the "heartbreaking" production.

The story follows a group of friends as they go through the trials and tribulations of life together, and has been described as a devastating story. Even Fifty Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan had a surprising reaction to hearing about James' upcoming project on The Graham Norton Show, see it here…

WATCH: Jamie Dornan admits he was 'broken' by A Little Life

Loading the player...

Speaking about the show himself, James said: "I'm playing Jude which is terrifying… It's a big sensational novel, if you read it you have a very powerful reaction to it… It is three and a half hours long… so we have one interval but the book is 800 pages so you have a lot to get through."

The play's first look photos from the rehearsals show James starring alongside Luke. The actor, who is perhaps best known for his role as Benedict Bridgerton on Bridgerton, plays Willem in the show, Jude's closest friend who is an aspiring actor.

The novel is known for dealing with issues including drug addiction, mental health issues, chronic pain and trauma, and another snap from the rehearsals show Jude in distress while being comforted by Nathalie Armin, who plays Anna.

Discussing the new show, which is set to open at the Harold Pinter theatre on the West End in March, one person joked: " Just so you know, I would sell my kidney and pay to have access to a streaming version of the play. Just so you know," while another person added: "Needs a complimentary tissue box for every ticket."

A third person added: " It’s such a phenomenal book, the play will be as heartbreaking and equally beautiful." Discussing the casting, another person added: " Jude could not be more Jude. Like, this casting is perfect."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.