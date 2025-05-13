Michael Strahan offered alternative position on ABC show — and he has a strong reaction

Michael Strahan is a much-loved member of the ABC family and has been working with the network for over a decade.

And the Good Morning America star is in demand too, as he was asked on Tuesday May 13th's show to join another show - and his reaction was priceless!

Michael, along with co-hosts George Stephanopoulos, Robin Roberts and Lara Spencer, was talking to Dancing with the Stars judge Alfonso Ribeiro ahead of the 20th anniversary of the hit dance show.

© ABC Michael Strahan was given an offer he quickly refused live on GMA

When asked who he would like to join this year's competition, Alfonso didn't hold back.

Along with requesting his The Fresh Prince of Bel Air co-star Will Smith, the actor and performer also revealed that Michael would be up there on his wishlist. "I think if there was a guy who played for the Giants at one point... he would bring the whole New York audience..."

© ABC Michael was asked to go on the upcoming series of Dancing with the Stars

Michael then got up and started to dance, much to the delight of Alfonso. "That's as much as you're getting," he teased. "You know what I love about Dancing with the Stars?" he added.

"When they come here, I get to interview them and they don't have to dance. That's the best part."

© ABC The GMA star laughed off the idea of being a DWTS contestant

"My joints are too old and brittle," he added. "This is the thing, every professional footballer and athlete who has been on the show has said it's been the hardest thing they've ever done. If it was harder than football was for me, I cannot fathom it at this point in my life."

Attention then turned to George. "Come on George, you could come out of that shell a little bit," Alfonso teased. "He's not even going to try and pitch me," George joked as it went silent.

© ABC Michael working alongside his GMA co-stars Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos

Even if Michael wanted to participate in DWTS, it looks as if he already has a very busy schedule. As well as his weekday hosting duties on GMA, he also hosts a number of other shows including The $100,000 Pyramid.

He is also the face behind his menswear line, Collection by Michael Strahan. On top of this, the star is a devoted dad and grandfather.

He has four children and a stepson, as well as a baby grandson who he dotes on. Family is everything to Michael, and he is more grateful than ever for them following a difficult few years.

Michael Strahan with all four of his children and his stepson

In October 2023, his daughter Isabella, then 18, was diagnosed with cancer and underwent emergency surgery to remove a large medulloblastoma in her cerebellum.

She documented her cancer journey for most of 2024, uploading footage on her YouTube channel to help raise awareness, and was given the all-clear in July, where she was able to ring the bell to end her chemotherapy.

In total, she endured six weeks of radiation, four rounds of chemotherapy and three brain surgeries. Luckily, she is now in good health and is looking to the future, balancing college alongside modeling.

Michael shares Isabella and her twin sister Sophia with ex-wife Jean Muggli. He is also father to son Michael Jr. and daughter Tanita, who he shares with ex-wife Wanda Hutchins. In 2024, Tanita welcomed her first child, a son called Onyx, with her partner.