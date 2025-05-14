Michael Strahan wraps up time on show with emotional goodbye: 'Thank you all so much'

All good things must come to an end! Michael Strahan has enjoyed juggling his time on GMA, serving as an anchor for Fox NFL Sunday and hosting The $100,000 Pyramid.

But he's about to have more time on his hands as he's wrapped time on one of these.

Thankful

Michael thanked viewers for their commitment and support during the taping of the finale episode of season 8 of his game show this week.

Speaking to the audience after filming had finished, he said with emotion: "You're appreciated. I love you." He added: "I am thankful for season 8. It never gets boring hosting this show.

© Disney Michael is man of many talents

Michael continued: "I couldn’t do it without you all, none of us could. So, thank you all so much."

Will the show return?

There has been plenty of speculation over whether the show will return, and if it does, will Michael be at the helm?

© Disney Michael wrapped up season 8

SMAC Productions makes the show and hasn't made any indication about its future.

DWTS

Michael was recently touted for another ABC show when Dancing with the Stars judge Alfonso Ribeiro made an appearance on GMA.

When asked who he would like to join this year's competition, Alfonso didn't hold back.

© ABC The GMA star laughed off the idea of being a DWTS contestant

Along with requesting his The Fresh Prince of Bel Air co-star Will Smith, the actor and performer also revealed that Michael would be up there on his wishlist. "I think if there was a guy who played for the Giants at one point... he would bring the whole New York audience..."

The former NFL player quickly shot him down and quipped: "My joints are too old and brittle."

He then added: "This is the thing, every professional footballer and athlete who has been on the show has said it's been the hardest thing they've ever done. If it was harder than football was for me, I cannot fathom it at this point in my life."

Busy life

He's a longtime host of GMA

It's questionable where Michael would find the time to perfect his dance skills as not only is his hosting schedule packed, he's a dad of four, and has his own menswear clothing line and skincare brand.

He's tried to install his work ethic in his kids.

"That's why I work hard," he said in a 2023 interview. "I want all of my kids to see me and know it's not easy. Nobody gives you anything. You gotta go earn it."