Martin Clunes mourns the loss of 'fantastic' Doc Martin co-star 

Martin Clunes has shared the heartbreaking news of the death of his Doc Martin co-star Dodger the dog. The actor, 63, revealed the sad update during a live appearance on The One Show.

Dodger, who played Martin’s on-screen dog Buddy, had been diagnosed with dementia and retired from the show before the final series aired in 2022.

Dodger was a fan favourite

© Instagram Dodger very sadly passed away last year

Dodger joined Doc Martin in 2009 and remained on the show until 2019. He became a favourite with viewers, even though Martin’s character famously disapproved of him.

The black and white Border Terrier brought warmth and humour to the show’s Cornish setting. Despite their on-screen tension, Martin admitted the pair had a great relationship off-camera.

Martin reflects on working with Dodger

© Shutterstock Martin Clunes on Good Morning Britain

Speaking to presenters on The One Show, Martin said: “Oh Dodger, oh yeah! He was fantastic, that boy. Sadly no longer with us.”

He added: “That was the joke, I thought… ‘Who hates dogs?’… that someone who hates dogs, but they all love him, and they just hang out with him.”

Martin also revealed how he approached scenes with Dodger: “So I had to yell at him, throw him around, do all sorts of things but I never shouted really at him. I just waved my lips around and added in the shouting later.”

Behind the scenes with Dodger and Sonia

© Shutterstock Martin Clunes talks about his Doc Martin co-star, Dodger

Dodger was trained by Sonia Turner, who worked closely with Martin during filming. The two formed a strong bond with the animal actor, and Martin credited Sonia for making their work on Doc Martin so enjoyable.

“Me and Sonia Turner, his trainer, and Dodger, we just had such fun on that, y’know?” he said. “Pushing the limits of what we could do with him and he was fabulous.”

Dodger’s dementia diagnosis

© ITV Doc Martin and Louisa Ellongham and their children and dog in Doc Martin

In 2019, it was announced that Dodger would not return for the show’s tenth and final series. Sonia confirmed that he had been diagnosed with dementia and would retire from acting.

At the time, Martin said: “Dodger who played Buddy is still with us and he's happy. It's just that his trainer Sonia decided to retire him because he has doggy dementia."

His absence from the final series was felt by viewers who had grown fond of the dog over the years.

Fans pay tribute

© Shutterstock Martin Clunes on Good Morning Britain TV on 02 May 2025

News of Dodger’s death was shared on Instagram by Sonia in 2023. She thanked fans for their kind words and memories of the beloved dog.

She wrote: “A huge THANK YOU to everyone who has taken the time to remember Dodger and send their condolences. Tom and I are truly touched and amazed that our little chap had been taken to heart by so many people, both here and abroad. Bless you Dodger.”

Tributes flooded in, with one fan saying: “The true star of Doc Martin! Missing you Dodger.” Another wrote: “Every time I see a picture my heart squeezes.”

Dodger's legacy on Doc Martin

© Rex Martin Clunes as Doc Martin

Dodger's role on Doc Martin was small but memorable. His presence on screen added another layer to Martin’s gruff character, and fans often cited their relationship as one of the show’s best subplots.

Although Doc Martin came to an end in 2022, the character of Buddy and Dodger’s work continues to be remembered fondly.

Martin’s emotional tribute highlights just how special the dog was, both on and off screen.