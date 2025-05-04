Martin Clunes breaks silence on potential Doc Martin ITV return

Martin Clunes has spoken out about whether Doc Martin could ever return to ITV. The actor, 63, gave fans a glimpse of hope – but also made clear it might not be as simple as they’d like.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain, Martin was asked directly whether the hit medical drama could be revived. The question came from presenter Charlotte Hawkins, who noted how much fans had loved the series.

A retirement joke and a surprising suggestion

© Shutterstock Martin Clunes opens up on potential Doc Martin return

Charlotte asked: "Is there any chance that it might come back?" Martin didn’t confirm anything but gave a typically dry response: "I'm almost at the age where a GP has to retire, you see. Eighteen years of private medicine!"

She then floated the idea of a new version featuring Doc Martin in retirement. Martin quipped back: "Old Doc Martin? What about the prequel, Baby Doc?"

The show, which ran for ten series between 2004 and 2022, became a fixture on ITV’s primetime schedule. It ended with Dr. Martin Ellingham choosing to stay in Portwenn with wife Louisa and their children, after a dramatic build-up to a planned move to London.

The finale didn’t rule out a return

© ITV Could Martin Clunes ever return as Doc Martin?

While the finale wrapped things up neatly, it didn’t fully close the door on a possible return. Martin’s character chose to stay put and was last seen letting paper lanterns fly into the night sky.

Still, Martin seems hesitant to revisit the role. He also told Radio Times after the finale aired that fans were never part of the creative decision-making: "We didn’t make [fans] part of any decision-making process at any other point, so mind your own business."

He added: "One of my wife’s riding teachers says never let the horse make the decision, horses make terrible decisions. So maybe never let a viewer make a decision."

Tribute to a beloved co-star

© Shutterstock Martin Clunes discussing Doc Martin on Good Morning Britain

Earlier this week, Martin paid tribute to a Doc Martin co-star during an interview on The One Show. The actor revealed that Dodger the dog, who played Buddy from series four to nine, had sadly passed away.

"Dodger, oh yeah! He was fantastic that boy. Sadly no longer with us," he said. "Me and Sonia Turner, his trainer, and Dodger, we just had such fun on that, y'know? Pushing the limits of what we could do with him and he was fabulous."

Dodger had retired from the show in 2019 after being diagnosed with doggy dementia.

Still loved by fans

© ITV Martin Clunes as Doc Martin

Doc Martin remains one of ITV’s most popular dramas, regularly drawing millions of viewers. Even after the finale aired in December 2022, fans have continued to call for more episodes or even a spin-off.

The idea of a prequel has been suggested before, especially as Martin’s grumpy GP character has such a distinct personality. While the idea of Baby Doc might be tongue-in-cheek, a story that explored how the famously antisocial doctor became who he is could appeal to fans.

What could a return look like?

© Shutterstock Martin Clunes on Good Morning Britain

If Doc Martin were to return, it would most likely be as a special, perhaps for Christmas or to mark a milestone anniversary. ITV has not announced any plans, but Martin’s loyal fan base would certainly tune in.

As for Martin himself, he remains in demand. He’s currently filming other projects and has said in the past he enjoys the variety after such a long-running series.

But as with many long-loved characters, the door never seems completely closed.

Martin’s latest comments won’t settle the debate either way, but his affection for the show – and his castmates – is still clear. Whether it's a prequel, a special, or just a fond memory, Doc Martin remains a defining part of his career.

Doc Martin is available to stream on ITVX.