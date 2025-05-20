Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Life in the Dales star Reuben Owen breaks silence on famous parents' split
Amanda Owen and son Reuben cuddling

The couple called time on their relationship in 2022.

Emmy Griffiths
TV & Film Editor
2 minutes ago
Reuben Owen, the eldest son of Amanda and Clive Owen who stars in a new show, Life in the Dales, has opened up about his parents' split back in 2022, sharing his unique perspective on the situation.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Reuben explained: "The media still likes to dig up my parents' separation, making out there was some massive battle when there wasn't. I know how it went, and it was all very amicable. They grew apart and split up, but they are still brilliant parents, whether they're together or not."

Reuben and Jessica appear to be going from strength to strength
Reuben and Jessica appear to be going from strength to strength

He continued: "Every now and again, there will be a headline about some little thing that has been blown up out of all proportion. But you can't be on telly and then expect people not to be interested in what you're doing off-screen."

The parents of nine, including Raven, Reuben, Miles, Edith, Violet, Sidney, Annas, Clementine, and Nancy, still live together and have spoken candidly about their split, with Clive explaining that their show Our Yorkshire Farm took a toll on the relationship. He explained: "It was amazing and successful, I handled it very badly.

Reuben Owen in Reuben: Life in the Dales
Reuben Owen in Reuben: Life in the Dales

"It was such a change in our life, and I sadly made a right mess of things basically, and I had a massive part to play in our relationship ending. One of the things I hear is 'poor Clive' and I feel that isn't right. We filmed Our Yorkshire Farm, people loved it and Amanda's plan was "we don't own the farm but this is security."

He continued: "We had this plan to make it more secure as a family so that's what drove her, it was amazing and successful."

View post on Instagram
 

Meanwhile, their son Reuben is currently in a relationship with fellow farmer Jessica Ellwood, with the pair often sharing photos of one another on Instagram. In a recent post, he wrote: "Some pictures of me and @jessica.ellwood1 on our recent adventures. It doesn’t matter what we are on with boats, cows, plant machinery, or sheep she can handle it. She keeps the job going, love her to pieces."

His followers were loving the snaps, with one posting: "Gorgeous pic of you both, keep enjoying life and take care of each other," while another person wrote: "Lovely to see you both so happy Reuben. Enjoy your spring!"

