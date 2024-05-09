Inside Reuben Owen's relationship with childhood sweetheart Sarah: From early days to Reuben's big gesture

Reuben Owen shot to fame on Channel 5's Our Yorkshire Farm, starring alongside his parents Amanda and Clive Owen in the popular documentary from 2018 until 2022.

Now, the young farmer is back on our screens in his own TV show, Reuben: Life in the Dales, which follows the 20-year-old as he attempts to grow his new heavy plant machinery business in the Yorkshire Dales. Reuben's girlfriend Sarah Dow features in the programme, helping the mechanic as he strikes out on his own.

Viewers love watching the young couple face new challenges each week. But how much do you know about the pair and their romance? Keep reading for all you need to know…

WATCH: Reuben Owen makes cheeky dig at dad Clive in Beyond the Yorkshire Farm

The early days of Reuben and Sarah's relationship

Reuben and Sarah have been together for over two years, having started dating back in December 2021.

Viewers were first introduced to Sarah in Our Yorkshire Farm, where it was revealed that Reuben was initially "terrified" of his now-girlfriend as he "wasn't a natural charmer".

© Channel 5 Reuben Owen with his girlfriend Sarah Dow and friend Tommy in Reuben: Life in the Dales

Sarah's mum also shared an insight into the pair's close relationship, explaining how her house had become Reuben's "home away from home".

We saw Sarah again in the spin-off Beyond the Yorkshire Farm, where she revealed how she and Reuben first met through their mutual friend Tommy, who also appears on the show.

© @reubenowen74/Instagram Reuben and Sarah have been dating for over two years

"I met Reuben through Tommy, actually," she said. "We just got on really well and he taught me some stuff.

"I'm going to do an engineering course at college and I feel like I could adapt some of this towards that because I kind of know a bit about the machines now," she added.

Reuben and Sarah's social media posts

The young couple often share photos of each other on social media, and back in 2022, Reuben marked one year together with a sweet post. Sharing a snap of the couple, he wrote: "Cheers @sarah11dow for not sacking me off yet. Been a full year."

© @reubenowen74/Instagram Reuben marked one year together with a sweet post

Sarah also celebrated the anniversary by sharing a mirror selfie of the young couple. She captioned the snap: "1 year," alongside a heart hands emoji.

The couple were picture-perfect in July 2022 when Reuben accompanied Sarah to her school prom. Sarah was dressed to the nines for the momentous occasion, swapping her usual farm attire for a stunning green gown.

© @reubenowen74/Instagram Reuben accompanied Sarah at her school prom

Reuben's sweet gesture for Sarah

During an episode of Beyond the Yorkshire Farm, Reuben showed his softer side when he surprised Sarah with a second-hand car ahead of her driving test.

After telling her to cover her eyes, Reuben led her to the vehicle, which was covered with a white sheet. It's safe to say Sarah was over the moon with her boyfriend's gift. "A Ford Fiesta! Aw, it's so cute," she said upon its reveal, later adding: "I'm happy with it. Thank you very much."