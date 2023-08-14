CNN's Abby Phillip lands exciting new gig – days before baby daughter Naomi's milestone

The CNN anchor has a new primetime role on the network, and has more to celebrate with family too

CNN anchor Abby Phillip has a lot to celebrate this month, both at home with her family and at work with her colleagues.

The news anchor, who first joined the network in 2017 and today is their senior political correspondent, got a big promotion, and is headed for primetime.

News of her new gig comes just days before her daughter, who she welcomed in 2021 with husband Marcus Richardson, gets a little promotion of her own.

On Monday, CNN unveiled their new line-up just in time for fall, revealing that Abby, who has hosted Inside Politics Sunday at 11am ET since 2021, will now be hosting her new show CNN NewsNight, weeknights at 10pm.

The schedule overhaul also revealed Don Lemon's replacement on CNN This Morning. Going forward, Phil Mattingly will be hosting alongside Poppy Harlow, who has been helming the weekly show since Don's firing in April and former co-host Kaitlan Collins' take-over of Chris Cuomo's primetime slot after he was also fired in 2021.

Abby, 34, celebrated news of her new role early Monday morning on Instagram, sharing an exciting clip featuring the fellow primetime hosts, which include Kaitlan, plus Anderson Cooper, Erin Burnett, and Laura Coates, whose new 11pm ET show was also just announced.

"New beginnings," the news anchor wrote on Instagram, adding: "I'm so excited to announce that I'll be anchoring a new nightly broadcast in Primetime at 10pm on @CNN."

She continued: "You've all been on this incredible journey with me. I hope you'll continue to tune in as we seek to give you the news and elevate the perspectives that matter. Every night."

© Getty Abby, pictured above ready to moderate the seventh Democratic primary debate in January 2020, earned high praise for her election coverage

Abby was quickly supported in the comments section under the post by colleagues and fans alike, with former colleague Laura Jarrett, who recently left CNN for NBC, writing: "No one better suited for that chair my friend!" as Poppy said: "Just the best! Thrilled for you and can't wait to have you in New York!"

Others added: "What took them so long? I was eagerly awaiting this!!! Congratulations Abby," and: "I've been rooting for you!!!! Soooooooo happy for you Abby! Well deserved," as well as: "We love to see it! Congratulations!!" plus another also wrote: "Let's goooo!! Congrats Abby!!"

© Getty The anchor and her husband Marcus will be moving from D.C. to NYC

The news came just two days before another special day for Abby, whose daughter Naomi is set to celebrate her second birthday on August 16.

When her firstborn arrived in 2021, Abby told People: "Her first name means 'pleasant one' and she is already living up to it and spoiling her mom and dad as a blissfully calm baby. Her middle name Angelina is a tribute to my beloved maternal grandmother who passed away in 2014."

© Instagram The CNN rising star has one daughter

Little Naomi is already so grown up, and after her mom shared a new set of adorable photos over the weekend, fans couldn't help but note just how much she looks like her dad, Marcus.

Abby and her husband have been together for over a decade, and tied the knot in 2018. They live in Washington D.C., but will now be moving to New York City, where the broadcast journalist's new show will be based.