GMA hosts reveal unexpected family connection during emotional on-air moment

There has always been a close bond between the Good Morning America hosts, but on Thursday, it was revealed some have a stronger connection than others.

Lara Spencer revealed that her relationship with Will Reeve goes way back, thanks to an unexpected family connection.

Family connection

During a segment on GMA, Lara praised Will for his commencement speech at the Brunswick School in Connecticut, which she attended with her son Duff.

"We want to give a special shout-out to this guy, our Will Reeve, everybody. He gave the most poignant, emotional, beautiful commencement address to the class of 2025 at his alma mater, the Brunswick School in Connecticut," Lara said.

© ABC Lara and Will have a special family connection

After more words of praise, Lara revealed that Will holds a special place in her heart because he was once her son's 'Big Brother', referring to the school program which matches a volunteer adult mentor with a child for regular, one-to-one mentoring relationships.

"It was so good to go, and Duff was there, my son, because he also attended, and Will was his big brother," Lara told her co-hosts Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts, and George Stephanopoulos.

Will couldn't keep the smile from his face as he recalled their first meeting, telling his co-hosts: "I was in high school, and Duff was what, like kindergarten. It was where we first met and hung out."

© ABC Lara revealed Will was her son Duff's 'Big Brother'

Will's return to school came shortly after Lara and Duff celebrated his graduation from college over the weekend.

Lara shared photos on Instagram from Duff's special day, showing him in his graduation gown, as he was flanked by her, her daughter Katharine, and her children's father, David Haffenreffer.

Lara captioned the post: "Congrats Duff!!! We are so proud of you!! Thank you SMU and Cox and SAE for the BEST four years. We will forever be grateful. #ponyup #thehilltop #smu."

© Instagram Lara's son Duff graduated college

Meanwhile, GMA shared a clip of Will addressing Brunswick School's class of 2025 with a speech that Lara called "emotional".

"I've lived my life determined to live up to the Reeve family name, to be everything they knew I could be, and it's nice when people tell me my parents must be so proud of me because I like to think that they are too," he said.

"But I know all that they would want for me is that I make myself proud, so when I do that, I am living their values and I'm being everything I know I can be."

© ABC Will gave the commencement speech at Brunswick School in Connecticut

Returning to the studio, Lara shared more insights into Will's speech, saying: "It was so beautiful, I was so proud to be there.

"Will also shared that he found his love of writing at Brunswick. He also said it's okay to not know what you want to do with the rest of your life, that's what college is for, so be courageous, try everything and anything that's a little bit appealing. I thought that was such good advice."

She added: "He also said that he learned how to tie his own tie at Brunswick, which has come in handy here with us at Good Morning America, so you did good, Brunswick."