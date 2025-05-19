Robin Roberts announces baby news live on GMA during joyful moment alongside co-stars

Robin Roberts had some happy news to share with GMA viewers on Monday's show!

The long-running anchor was sitting with her co-stars George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan, Lara Spencer and Ginger Zee, following a round-up of the latest headlines.

As she went to close the segment, Robin made sure to congratulate her colleague after finding out they had welcomed a baby boy.

© ABC Robin Roberts announced some happy baby news on GMA on Monday's show

She said: "We want to congratulate GMA producer Danielle Genet and her husband Matt on their new addition, Evan Bradley. Their first baby! So happy! Mom, dad and baby are all happy and healthy, and that is what is most important."

As her co-stars joined her in congratulating Danielle, Robin added: "I love that name too, Evan."

Robin revealed GMA producer Danielle Genet had welcomed her first baby

The cast and crew working at GMA are incredibly close and are there for each other during happy and difficult times.

Robin knows this only too well herself, having shared a lot of her personal life with the show over the years, from her cancer battle to her engagement and wedding to wife Amber Laign.

© ABC Robin with her GMA co-stars Michael Strahan and George Stephanopoulos

Most recently, her siblings Lawrence, and Sally-Ann Roberts appeared on the show to talk about their new book, "Lucy Sings on Lucy Street," inspired by their late mother.

The star has been working on GMA since 2005 and in 2022, along with co-star George, they became the longest-running TV duo, having marked 13 years working together on the show.

© Paula Lobo Robin loves working on GMA

Michael, meanwhile, joined the show in 2016. Praising working with her co-stars during an interview with AP, Robin said: "We would never, ever do anything to make each other look good at the expense of the other.

"That's such a comfort. To have that, it makes you take chances, and I think the audience picks up on that — the way that we are so different in many ways but so common in others."

And while Robin has enjoyed an impressive career in television and sport - with memorable accolades including becoming a member of the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame - she had a very different path in mind at one point.

© Raymond Hall Robin Roberts with her wife Amber Laign

During a recent interview with Southern Living, she revealed that she was inspired by her father, Lawrence, to become a pilot.

She said: "I remember, my mama was a little nervous, Sid, because if this didn't work out, the broadcasting didn't work out, I wanted to be a pilot. That was my plan B. So Daddy would get some old planes that he'd put back together, and he would take me up, but there's just something about being a pilot, and that's a very special breed. I didn't quite have that, but it's still on my bucket list to get my pilot's license.”