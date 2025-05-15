Robin Roberts requests Will Reeve to leave GMA studios for this surprising reason

Robin Roberts had a very specific request for her GMA co-star Will Reeve on Thursday's episode of the ABC morning show!

The long-term host told Michael Strahan and George Stephanopoulos that she had texted Will ahead of his appearance on the show to ask if he would step outside of the studios.

Robin had been talking to a fan of the show who had been waiting outside the studios, having come from LSU, to catch a glimpse of Will in person. "Will Reeves... as my mama would say, he's a nice young man," she said.

© ABC Robin Roberts asked co-star Will Reeve to go outside of the GMA studios

"I went outside during the commercial break and met this woman from LSU... she said 'I really want a picture with Will Reeves'. So I sent Will a text - he was upstairs prepping for Pop News - he didn't hesitate to make that woman's day!"

A clip then cut to Will. talking to his fan, before Michael joked: "Be careful with that!"

© ABC Will Reeve outside the GMA studios - making a fan's day in the process!

Will has been working for ABC since 2018 and is a familiar face on GMA. Outside of work, he's engaged to fiancée Amanda Dublin.

The pair got engaged in November 2024 after two years of dating. The happy news was announced on social media, and Will opened up more about popping the question on GMA.

© ABC Will is a regular on GMA

He told his co-stars: "We are elated. Couldn't be happier. "I had a whole plan. It went to perfection and now we just get to enjoy being engaged, planning a wedding. I'm the luckiest guy in the world. Thank you for all the love you've shown."

What's more, their wedding is set to be an extravagant affair, thanks to Amanda's experience in wedding planning.

© Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/WireImag Will with his fiancée Amanda Dublin

Along with her mother, Victoria, the pair are well-known events planners, who run the company Victoria Dublin Events. During a recent appearance on Live with Kelly & Mark, he spoke about the planning process, as co-host Mark Consuelos joked: "This is the easiest wedding you'll ever be part of."

Will replied: "I hope it's the only wedding I'm ever a part of!" "We are so dialed," he added. "We've still got almost a year, a little under a year until the wedding and we've basically got almost everything done."

Kelly Ripa then joked that all Will had to do was "show up" to the wedding "like an honored guest." Will has also got plans to honor his late father, Christopher Reeve, at his wedding.

He told People: "I'll be wearing his cufflinks." The Superman actor died in 2004 when he was just 12-years-old. Tragically, just 17 months later, his mother passed away from lung cancer.