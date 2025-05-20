Michael Strahan shares his disbelief over GMA role during new public appearance

Even after nearly a decade in the anchor chair, Michael Strahan experiences a bit of imposter syndrome. The former NFL star turned Good Morning America favorite opened up about his journey and his disbelief at the 2025 Paley Honors Spring Gala in New York City. The popular morning news program was celebrated for its 50th anniversary.

"Since its debut in 1975 on ABC, Good Morning America has been a cornerstone of morning television, delivering breaking news, insightful interviews, and uplifting stories that shape the day," reads The Paley Center's tribute to the show. Over five decades, GMA has become a cultural institution. For Michael, being part of that legacy still feels surreal.

Taking the stage alongside his longtime co-anchors Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos, Michael accepted the honor with humility and humor.

Robin, who looked elegant in a black cap-sleeve dress with blue snakeskin heels, thanked the staff and viewers who've supported the show through the years. George reflected on his 15-year tenure and said: "I never could have imagined that I would ever be a part of Good Morning America, that I would be anchor on GMA."

Michael, never one to miss a punchline, chimed in with a laugh: "George, if you thought you were amazed you had this job, a few years ago I was wearing tights and running into grown men."

The crowd at the Ziegfeld Ballroom broke out into laughter. It was a line only Michael could deliver, showing his gratitude while also being perfectly self-deprecating. But behind the joke was genuine awe.

Michael became a full time anchor on GMA in 2016, following a successful run on Live! with Kelly and Michael and of course, his Hall of Fame career with the New York Giants.

Since joining the GMA team, Michael proved himself to be far more than a former athlete. His warmth and relatability made a staple of the show. He's interviewed world leaders, orchestrated a live wedding, and shared his daughter Isabella's heartbreaking battle with brain cancer. Michael always shows up as his full self – dad, journalist, teammate, and yes, former defensive end.

The Paley Honors recognized that balance. In a moving speech, World News Tonight anchor David Muir praised the GMA crew not just for their journalistic success, but for their ability to bring their whole selves to the screen every morning.

"[Michael] who brings the joy to the mornings and who, like Robin, witnessed a personal battle within his own family – Isabella – these last couple of years."

Michael's humility is part of what makes him such a compelling presence on GMA. You can see his sincerity in the below video. His disbelief is not an act. It's the same sincerity he brings to millions of viewers each morning. And judging by the applause at the Paley Honors, his sincerity is beloved.