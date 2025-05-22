Jeremy Renner reveals why his near-death experience actually gave him 'exhilarating peace'

Jeremy Renner is getting transparent about his near-death experience in January 2023 when he was in a snowplow accident.

Although most would refer to the tragic incident as a traumatic event, Jeremy somehow managed to find "exhilarating peace" from it.

The actor explained that the brush with death made him embody an existentialist perspective. He candidly shared on the Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa podcast: "It's a great relief is all I can say. It's a wonderful relief to be removed from your body. It's the most exhilarating peace you could ever feel. You don't see anything but what's in your mind's eye."

The movie star found himself suddenly understanding the bigger picture of life, and he gained newfound enlightenment from the devastating event. Jeremy explained: "You're the atoms of who you are. The DNA. Your spirit is…it's the highest adrenaline rush."

Fortunately, the entertainer was able to heal from the incident, but found himself upset for a peculiar reason.

He added: "But that peace that comes with it, it's magnificent. It's so magical. And I didn't want to come back. I remember, and I was brought back and I was so pissed off."

Jeremy shared that he was "gone" from anywhere from two to 10 minutes before waking up in the hospital. Upon opening his eyes, he immediately grappled with the reality that his recovery phase will take a while.

He shared: "I came back and I saw the eyeball again. I'm like, 'oh s***'. I'm back. Saw my legs. I'm like, 'Yeah, that's gonna hurt later.' I'm like, 'all right, let me continue to breathe.' "

In fact it was precisely his breathing that helped him the most in his journey. The performer recalled that he practiced breathing slowly under the heavy snowplow as he waited for emergency help to arrive to save him.

Jeremy had previously shared with People, that his recovery will last a lifetime and he's taking it day by day and is choosing to focus on positive things.

The movie star explained: "I had to accept it for the rest of my life. There'll be nothing normal or as it was prior to the accident. By the way, I'm okay with that. It's making my life better. I'm healthier because of it."

In fact, he believes that the traumatic experience helped him learn the lesson of acceptance and surrendering to a situation that is out of one's control.

He added: "I get to focus more on my health and well-being than I ever did before because I have to. Recovery will be until I'm out of this old hot mess of a body. It was a way for me to really accept that it is going to be forever."

The Marvel star expressed his belief that a change in mindset is key, adding: "We just change the perspective of it and let it be. At least I like wellness and taking care of yourself, for the most part. I think it's a pretty good thing."