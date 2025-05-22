Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jeremy Renner reveals why his near-death experience actually gave him 'exhilarating peace'
Subscribe
Jeremy Renner reveals why his near-death experience actually gave him 'exhilarating peace'
Digital Cover film© The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Jeremy Renner reveals why his near-death experience actually gave him 'exhilarating peace'

The actor candidly shares what he's learned from the snowplow accident

Nova M Bajamonti
News and Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Jeremy Renner is getting transparent about his near-death experience in January 2023 when he was in a snowplow accident.

Although most would refer to the tragic incident as a traumatic event, Jeremy somehow managed to find "exhilarating peace" from it.

You may also like

The actor explained that the brush with death made him embody an existentialist perspective. He candidly shared on the Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa podcast: "It's a great relief is all I can say. It's a wonderful relief to be removed from your body. It's the most exhilarating peace you could ever feel. You don't see anything but what's in your mind's eye."

The movie star found himself suddenly understanding the bigger picture of life, and he gained newfound enlightenment from the devastating event. Jeremy explained: "You're the atoms of who you are. The DNA. Your spirit is…it's the highest adrenaline rush."

Jeremy Renner San Francisco 49ers © Instagram
Jeremy Renner shares what he learned from his snowplow accident

Fortunately, the entertainer was able to heal from the incident, but found himself upset for a peculiar reason.

He added: "But that peace that comes with it, it's magnificent. It's so magical. And I didn't want to come back. I remember, and I was brought back and I was so pissed off."

Jeremy shared that he was "gone" from anywhere from two to 10 minutes before waking up in the hospital. Upon opening his eyes, he immediately grappled with the reality that his recovery phase will take a while.

Jeremy Renner lying in a hospital bed with slightly bloodied face
The actor has shared some updates on his recovery

He shared: "I came back and I saw the eyeball again. I'm like, 'oh s***'. I'm back. Saw my legs. I'm like, 'Yeah, that's gonna hurt later.' I'm like, 'all right, let me continue to breathe.' "

In fact it was precisely his breathing that helped him the most in his journey. The performer recalled that he practiced breathing slowly under the heavy snowplow as he waited for emergency help to arrive to save him.

Jeremy Renner sat in a chair© Randy Holmes
Jeremy shared that he's been enlightened by the accident.

Jeremy had previously shared with People, that his recovery will last a lifetime and he's taking it day by day and is choosing to focus on positive things.

The movie star explained: "I had to accept it for the rest of my life. There'll be nothing normal or as it was prior to the accident. By the way, I'm okay with that. It's making my life better. I'm healthier because of it."

In fact, he believes that the traumatic experience helped him learn the lesson of acceptance and surrendering to a situation that is out of one's control.

He added: "I get to focus more on my health and well-being than I ever did before because I have to. Recovery will be until I'm out of this old hot mess of a body. It was a way for me to really accept that it is going to be forever."

Jeremy Renner smiling for a photo on a red carpet© Getty Images
Jeremy is choosing to move forward with positivity.

The Marvel star expressed his belief that a change in mindset is key, adding: "We just change the perspective of it and let it be. At least I like wellness and taking care of yourself, for the most part. I think it's a pretty good thing."

Recommended videoYou may also likeJeremy Renner to open up about injury that left him in 'critical condition'

Transform your routine with expert advice from our beauty and wellness team

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More TV and Film

See more

Read More