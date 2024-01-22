Kelly Clarkson opens up about her mental health in personal chat on her talk show

Kelly Clarkson is a much-loved star and incredibly down-to-earth, often sharing snippets of her private life on her chat show.

The Kelly Clarkson Show host got real about mental health in a recent episode of her award-winning show last week, while talking to Bridgerton star, Phoebe Dynevor. Kelly chatted with the actress about her anxiety, and how acting is a great outlet for her.

The award-winning singer agreed that in the industry "I think a lot of us [in the industry] are also like a bit ADHD so we always like to be doing stuff as well. So yeah, idle hands are not good for me."

VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson makes heartbreaking confession

Kelly has certainly been staying busy over the last year too, having completely transformed her family's lives by moving to the other side of the United States.

The singer, along with her two young children, River, nine, and Remi, seven, moved from Los Angeles to New York City, and they are loving every minute of it.

Kelly Clarkson spoke about mental health while talking to Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor

The family are living near a park, and Kelly's been enjoying living in a walkable city after spending years in LA, citing it as a reason behind her weight loss too.

The star has faced several changes in her family unit too, following her high-profile divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

© NBC Kelly Clarkson moved her show to NYC in 2023

Talking to People about the split, she said: "Sometimes you don't know what life has in store for you, and you think your life is going to go one way, and it's OK that it doesn't. You never know how beautiful that might be."

The American Idol alum also spoke about writing her tenth studio album, Chemistry, and how it acted as therapy following her divorce.

© NBC The award-winning singer is incredibly open

"I didn’t see it other than: This is my outlet. I’m a let-go person; I don't hold grudges. So it was really delving into what happened in my life and why—and what am I going to do about it?" she explained.

"I cannot express how appreciative I feel for having that kind of healthy outlet. Because the level of depression and things that come with divorce or grieving is extraordinarily hard. You feel alone, and it's just a blessing to be able to have that outlet for those emotions that are overwhelming."

© Getty Kelly with her ex Brandon Blackstock and their children

She added: "Finally releasing it [was] like, 'I'm taking my power back. That sounds very therapy, but that's because I love therapy, and I think it's important to have those tools to navigate your life and relationships."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.