Is Celine Dion appearing at the 2025 Eurovision? What we know so far'

Fans of Eurovision have been sharing their hopes that the incredible songstress Celine Dion will return to the competition's stage for the show's grand finale, despite her health struggle. But will the star, who won the show on behalf of Switzerland back in 1988, be able to perform? Here's what we know so far...

Why Eurovision is special to Celine

The Canadian songstress, 57, landed in first place while performing for Switzerland during the competition back in 1988, which was held in Dublin, with her hit song Ne Partez Pas Sans Moi.

© AFP via Getty Images A screen shows Canadian singer Celine Dion giving a recorded message during the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2025

She recently shared an emotional message expressing her hopes to be present at the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest in Basel, Switzerland, amid her ongoing health battle with Stiff-Person Syndrome. Speaking to her fans, she shared her hopes to appear at Eurovision in a pre-recorded video shown during the first semi-final on Tuesday.

Calling her Eurovision win a "life-changing moment," she added: "It’s a country that believed in me and gave me the chance to be part of something so extraordinary, winning the Eurovision Song Contest for Switzerland in 1988," and that the country "has always held a special place in my heart."

She continued: "I would want nothing more than to be with you."

What have Eurovision bosses said about it?

Swiss broadcaster SRG SSR has confirmed ongoing communication with the "Think Twice" star regarding her taking to the stage for the show's highly anticipated finale, which is sadly dependent on Celine's difficult health condition. They said that they are in "close contact" with the star while hoping that her performance will take place.

Speaking on the Euro Trip podcast, Head of Show Yves Schifferle added: "We all know Celine's situation... we are in contact, we leave this open until the very last day."

© Getty Images Celine Dion struggles with Stiff-Person syndrome

Fans were loving Celine's video message, with one person posting: "Celine Dion who won #Eurovision representing Switzerland in 1988 sends a message to the fans tonight. So great to see her," while another person added: "She’s a trooper. A hard worker. Always has been. I wish her well."

What is Stiff-Person Syndrome?

Celine has been vocal about her struggle with stiff-person syndrome (SPS), which is a rare neurological disorder causing muscle stiffness and spasms, which sadly impacts her singing. She previously returned to the stage back in 2024 for the Paris Olympics, performing "Hymne A L’Amour" at the Eiffel Tower.

© Getty Images Celine Dion has shared her hopes to perform

Previously speaking about her condition, she said: "It might seem weird to say this, but I was happy when I was told what it was. I was finally going to be able to live with this illness and no longer suffer from it. I hope this won't scare people off [from getting a diagnosis] and will alert them instead."